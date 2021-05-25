BTS Single “Butter” Breaks Three World Records on YouTube and Spotify





BTS’s new single “Butter” broke the record for most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTubewith 3.9 million simultaneous viewers for its premiere on May 21, 2021. In turn, he also broke the record for most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube. The record was confirmed by YoutubeMay 24. The clip, titled BTS () “Butter” Official MV, now has over 187 million views. BTS previously held this record with its unique “Dynamite”, which had 3 million peak simultaneous viewers. 24 hours after its release, “Butter” also broke the record for Most viewed YouTube video clip in 24 hourswith 108,200,000 views, also breaking the record for Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. However, these are not the only records that “Butter” has achieved in such a short time. YT After the single was released on Spotify, it collected 11,042,335 global streams in a single day, breaking the record for most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours. The track beat Ed Sheeran (UK) and Justin Bieber (USA) track “I Don’t Care” by 64,946 streams. BTS’s success on Spotify was confirmed by another record, marking their unmatched number of streams on the platform. As of April 27, 2021, BTS’s music has been streamed 16.3 billion times on Spotify, breaking the record for act most broadcast on Spotify (group). Their singles “Dynamite” (829.7m) and “Boy with Luv” (642.6m) are their most listened to tracks. YT The British group Coldplay previously held this record with 16.1 billion streams as of April 27, 2021, but it is now the second most broadcast group after BTS. Imagine Dragons is the third most popular group with 15.7 billion streams. Meanwhile, 37.9 billion Drakes streams lead the way overall. These latest accolades bring BTS’s record count to an astounding 23, making them one of the most successful bands in Guinness World Records history, alongside other chart tops like Ariana. Grande, Mariah Carey, Madonna and The Beatles. These five records are not the first that the group has reached in 2021. After the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in March, BTS now ties the record for most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group with Fifth Harmony, with five wins each. On April 10, 2021, “Dynamite” also broke the record for Most Weeks at No.1 on the Billboards Digital Song Sales Chart, after spending his 18th non-consecutive week at No.1. The following week, he was knocked out of number one by another BTS single “Film Out”. But who knows, maybe “Butter” can beat the 18-week series of “Dynamite” at the top of the digital sales chart!







