Buying Amazon MGM could move tons of movies and TV to Prime: Rocky, James Bond, etc.

Have you ever felt overwhelmed when discussing hot topics that you don’t know anything about? You know, like Joey in that episode of Friendswhen he buy an encyclopedia trying to appear smart? Well, that can often be the case when it comes to baseball’s internal machinations of the entertainment industry’s many mergers, acquisitions, and consolidations over the past few weeks. Stock prices, dollar amounts, participations, contractual language. It’s all a bit insular and high frequency, especially for people who just want to know how it changes their daily entertainment routine.

So, with the probable acquisition of MGM Studios by Amazon for the colossal sum of $ 9 billion, we have explored the business tactics behind the expected merger. But now it’s time to take a look at what this means for the everyday viewer from a content perspective. Here’s a quick look at the major movie and TV titles that Amazon would inherit when purchasing MGM.

Movie

MGM is home to over 4000 movie titles ranging from notable franchises to outstanding titles. Their vast library of movies is one of the main assets Amazon hopes to build into its own entertainment business. As the tech company must entangle a complex web of pre-existing license rights, it will find itself owning a unique and diverse library. A library that lends itself to reboots, spinoffs, and further exploration.

James Bond films

MGM releases the James Bond film franchise while the Broccoli family controls its rights through Eon Productions. The latter has the final veto power over all 007 decisions, including any spinoffs or small-screen expansions that Amazon might be interested in to push ownership further. But the deep pockets of a trillion dollar business may be attractive to Broccoli, as it would secure Bond’s future. We all know how short the lifespan of a spy is, after all.

James Bond is the third highest grossing film franchise of all time with more than $ 7 billion at the global box office.

Rocky and Creed

Michael B. JordanCreedthe series has rekindled interest in Rockyfranchise as a whole. While Sylvester Stallone’s patriarchal boxer will not appear inCreed III(which will also be Jordan’s first feature film), the Hollywood veteran is busy trying to get aRockyprequel television series on the pitch. Through eight films, the Rockyfranchise grossed over $ 1.5 billion worldwide against a total budget of just $ 112 million. Bang bang for your buck with a punch.

The revenge of a blonde

Bend-and-snap makes a comeback with a thirdThe revenge of a blondeset for 2022. The legacy sequel comes after Reese Witherspoon helped define new millennial chic with blockbuster films in 2001 and 2003. Harnessing that turn-of-the-century nostalgia has done wonders for the rest of the world. Hollywood.Legally bung, which is ripe for a TV spin-off with Witherspoon (who is already working with Amazon onDaisy Jones and the Six), is a winning property to own.

RoboCop

Joel Kinnamin’s 2014 reboot was a disaster, but interest remains in iconic 1980s action satireRoboCop. The series has performed well across a variety of mediums, including toys and video games, although the brand isn’t exactly at the forefront of modern pop culture. But with the right creation with the right idea, everything can be reintroduced in a fresh and exciting way.

Honorable Mentions:The pink Panther,Fighting spirit,Thesilenceofthelambs,Four weddings and a funeral,The Magnificent Seven,War games,Dreamer,Stargate,Species,The Hobbit(kind of),Hairdresser

Television

MGM has around 17,000 TV episodes, though, like many films from the studio, are entangled in a complex array of streaming rights. Either way, Amazon would be ready to generate massive licensing revenue from pre-existing series that were purchased on other platforms, as well as reclaim the rights to some very notable titles that could be more. exploited in Prime Video.

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s TaleCurrently airing its fourth season on Hulu and a fifth season has already been ordered. As the first streaming series to win Best Drama at the Emmys, the dystopian epic has already secured its place in television history. In 2019, author Margaret Atwood released a sequel to the iconic novel set 15 years after the events of the original story. Amazon has a series of potential successors for the take after the acquisition of Hulu and MGMThe willtelevision rights of.

Fargo

FX’s seasonal crime anthology, inspired by the Coen Brothers movie, doesn’t quite have the same pop culture imprint asThe Handmaid’s Tale. But Noah Hawley’s wickedly singular sensibilities remains one of the best TV shows. In March, Hawley revealed he would start writing Season 5 at some point next year.

Vikings

After six successful seasons, Vikingscalled it an end, but not before the History Channel and the MGM rights holder strike an unconventional deal for its final season. All episodes were released on Amazon Prime Video on December 30 before airing weekly on History. A derivative series,Vikings: Valhalla, will be broadcast on Netflix. Given its pretext for historical fiction, the ability to expand the series in a number of directions is endless.

HonorableNotices:The voice,Survivor,Shark aquarium,Stargate, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,Clarice,willow