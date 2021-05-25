





These Bollywood Stars Found Success After Turning 40, From Pankaj Tripathi To Kirron Kher’s Name There are such stars in the world of Bollywood, that we have seen them emerge after the age of 40. All these stars have made a special identity for themselves with their formidable acting. Whether it’s Seema Pahwa or Pankaj Tripathi, everyone has their own art. Today we are going to tell you about those artists who came through the age of 40 and found success in this story. The first name on this list is Kiran Kher. Although Kiran Kher has worked in Bollywood for many years, she made her identity with the movie Devdas. People liked the character of Kiran Kher very much. It was the film that gave Kiran Kher a chance to make his mark among the people. Kiran Kher was Aishwarya Rai’s mother in this movie. Who does not know Pankaj Tripathi nowadays? Everyone is impatiently awaiting the release of their web series or their new film. Today, Pankaj Tripathi is not an idol of any identity. From the film Fukrey to the webseries Mirzapur, he’s done such a thing that people have gone crazy for him. Let us tell you that Pankaj Tripathi had success in Bollywood at the age of 40. You will all remember the character of Villain in Vidyut Jamwal’s Commando movie. The villain character was played by Jaideep Ahlawat in this movie. But he didn’t get the success he deserved. Last year, a web series was released in 2020 titled “ Patalalok ”. His performance in this web series was greatly appreciated by the public. If there was any strong acting talk in Patalalok, then it was Jaideep and at that time he was 41 years old. If the film is commended, everyone must have seen it. Everyone loved the character of Gajraj Rao in this movie so much that people were collecting information about him by Google searching all of his characters. When Gajraj Rao made this film, he was 47 years old at the time. However, congratulations, his car that was driving on the track continues to move.

