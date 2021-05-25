The Office actor Mark York dies at 55





Mark York, the actor best known for playing Billy Merchant on the NBC sitcom The Office, died last week in Dayton, Ohio. He was 55 years old. His death was confirmed by the Montgomery County Coroners’ Office, which said Tuesday he died in a hospital of natural causes. Mr York’s family said in a obituary that he died after a brief and unexpected illness. Mr. York appeared in four episodes of The Office from 2006 to 2009 as the property manager of the office park where Dunder Mifflin, the fictional paper company at the center of the series, has taken up residence. His character, Billy Merchant, who like Mr. York was a paraplegic, was introduced in the second season when Michael Scott, the goofy branch manager played by Steve Carell, brought him to the office for a cringe-worthy meeting on disability awareness. In the scene, the character of Mr. York playfully answers Michaels’ questions about using his wheelchair. But when Michael tries to assimilate it to burning his foot on a George Foreman grill, Billy interrupts: You know what, Michael? Let me stop you there and go.

The letters I get about the character are awesome, Mr. York told People magazine in 2010, claiming that a fan wrote that he shed light on how crazy office politics can be for workers with disabilities who are just trying to do their job. Making wheelchair users more visible on screen was only one of Mr. York’s goals. He also supported efforts to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, serving as the Southern California representative for Advancement of SCI research, a nonprofit foundation that works to accelerate research. He was constantly coming up with ideas and ultimately came up with the idea to contact the White House, said Will Ambler, the group’s founder, in an interview. In January 2010, Mr. York, Mr. Ambler and one of the foundation’s board members met in Washington with Kareem Dale, President Barack Obamas’ special assistant for disability policy and other representatives. of the government. Mr. York, an avid traveler, drove from Ohio in his car, a red Dodge Magnum with hand controls that he called Roxanne that had over 300,000 miles on it. For wheelchair users, driving is a way to regain freedom, and Mr York has just taken it to the highest possible level, Mr Ambler said, adding that he was released, he was free and he could go where he saw fit.

Although they did not get the proposed changes, the group insisted and Mr York had recently suggested moving closer to the White House. He was working on it until the very end, Mr Ambler said. The Office Cast Members shared their condolences on Twitter. He was a wonderful human, a positive force and a dynamic actor, says Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute.

Marcus A. York was born November 27, 1965 in Arcanum, Ohio, and graduated from Arcanum High School. In 1988, a car accident made him disabled. The accident brought it back to life, according to a Biography on his website, and he graduated from Anderson University in Indiana with specializations in psychology, sociology, and social work. While in college, friends encouraged Mr. York to pursue modeling and acting, and he later moved to California. In addition to television commercials, Mr. York has appeared on 8 Simple Rules and CSI: NY. He also played an uncredited role in the 2001 film AI Artificial Intelligence.

According to his obituary, he had worked in recent years as an inventor and had obtained two patents. Mr. York is survived by his parents, Glenn and Becky York, and three brothers, Brian, Jeff and David.







