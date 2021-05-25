Pop-Ups LA Busy Burger marks a showcase in the heart of Hollywood





Popular Hollywood Street Chris N Eddys pop-up goes legit, opening a new brick and mortar location later this summer just down the road. Currently, the tag team duo of Chris Karimian and Eddy Poghosyan are dragging slider-style burgers and toddlers from a stall outside the closed Sycamore Tavern on Sunset, but now they’re ready to jump into the big time. By Karimian and Poghosyan, the new location will open this summer, ideally, inside a mall space at 5539 Sunset Blvd. It will take a while for the restaurant to be up and running, but when they expect the low-profile space to provide limited seating inside and plenty of burgers quickly. The team says they don’t drastically remake their menu at first, only adding to their hours (think lunch until late at night) and potentially bring in milkshakes early on. It’s almost good news for duets 22,000 Instagram followers, who rolled Wednesday through Sunday for months to score not quite crushed and extra-cheesy burgers on Martins Potato Rolls from the stand. More to come this summer. In other news: A suspect (so far) has been arrested for last week’s attack on a group of diners outside a sushi restaurant in the Beverly Grove neighborhood. A social media video showed a group carrying Palestinian flags attacking diners after apparently asking them if they were Jews; the LAPD is working with the district attorney’s office to see if the incident will formally qualify as a hate crime, says ABC 7.

California continues to lead the way not only in immunization nationwide, but also with the total number of COVID-19 cases. Speak SF Chronicle several areas of the state now lead the United States with the lowest total number of cases.

Looking for more burgers in your life? Of course you are. Well, luckily there’s an upcoming Lokels Only burger tournament next month, with names like Hangaburs, Mexismash, As BBQ, and more. Great Bear Lakes the annual Grill and Chill event is back for this weekend. Participation in the event is free and takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, but meat and drinks will be expensive.

This Memorial Day (it’s Monday) represents the last chance for fans to mark something on the Vega House x the Chainsmokers collaboration menu. This includes tacos, a special margarita and more, with a portion of the recipes going to No Us Without You.

Some updates from Koreatowns busy Hanchic team. The restaurant is darkening for indoor dining the next week or so, as it prepares to reopen more fully, so in the meantime expect take out and deliver only. What’s more, this weekend they convert to fried chicken sandwiches only under the name Chimmelier (like the chicken sommelier), available Friday and Saturday only from noon until sold out.

