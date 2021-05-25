Ben Affleck appears to be wearing the watch Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002





It certainly seems that Ben affleck likes to confirm a new relationship with a sentimental jewel. With his last ex, Ana de Armas, the pair shared the matching halves of a BFF heart necklace, and with Jennifer lopez Looks like the actor pulled out an old gift from his courtship debut. After their whirlwind getaway to Montana, Affleck and Lopez reunited in Miami on Sunday and even played sports together, one of the popstars’ favorite pastimes with her ex-fiance. Alex rodriguez (who would still be in a world of pain after their breakup earlier this year). In photographs of the couple walking through their private residence, Affleck can be seen wearing a silver watch, which a fan account noticed looks a lot like the watch Lopez gave him in 2002, which featured prominently in the Jenny from the OR Musical clip. The silver watch features a chunky chain bracelet with a thin, square dial and can also be spotted in a number of paparazzi photos of the couple from their brief engagement. Resurfacing this memory from their affiliate days lends credence to what some sources have already said about the couple’s choice.[ing] where they left off. But apparently Affleck has also grown significantly in the 17 years since he and Lopez were last together and now he wants to show the singer how much he’s changed. Ben made the effort to make it work with their schedules. He’s really putting in a huge effort, a source said IS! New. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and likes this version of him. It is heartwarming for her and she is smitten. They are stunned together and you can tell she is really happy. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

