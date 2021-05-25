Chewbacca actor shares photo to celebrate anniversary of solo outing





The origin story of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Han Solo may not have been revamped in its production and release, but it still has a pretty loyal fan base around the world. This includes many of the actors who were involved in its making, who continue to sing the praises of the film to this day. For the new actor of Chewbacca, Joonas Suotamo, Solo: A Star Wars Story holds a special place in his heart and he takes the opportunity to thank the fans who still support him three years later. After Star Wars fans once again “Solo 2Trending on Twitter, Suotamo took to the social media app to post a photo of the cast and thank those who still cheer them on. Take a look! I loved shooting this movie with this incredible cast. Thank you to the fans who continue to express their love and support for SOLO! pic.twitter.com/5IXkMJ6wlj – Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 24, 2021 “I loved making this movie with this amazing cast,” Suotamo wrote. “Thank you to the fans who continue to express their love and support for SOLO!” In most cases, it would seem like getting a sequel to a movie that shows below average box office numbers a few years down the line is out of the question. But Star Wars works differently from most other franchises. After all, we have a show about Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi over 15 years after his last incarnation in Revenge of the Sith. Hard to say never with Star Wars. Most of the actors of Solo is always up for telling another story, it seems, which certainly helps the event of a potential sequel. Earlier this year, actress Erin Kellyman opened up about her hopes for the future of her character, Enfys Nest. “His backstory, I think, was very interesting,” Kellyman said. Coming soon. “We kind of broached the issue a bit Solo and [co-writer] Jon Kasdan and I had talked about it as well, which really helped me understand the character a bit more. But yeah, I think it would be really cool to focus on the backstory of Enfys Nest, I think that would be so cool. I would love to play it again, that would be sick. Do you still hope to see a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story? Let us know in the comments!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos