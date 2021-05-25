Connect with us

Fast & Furious Returns to Form with Biggest Action Yet

F9 returns to the heights of Lin’s best Fast & Furious franchise movies, combining big heart and bigger action while deepening its family themes.

After launch with The fast and the furious in 2001, the car-focused action-adventure movie series arguably took a few sequels before it really found its way into a franchise, but it certainly did – to the tune of over $ 5 billion. at the global box office for the series – and now the ninth installment hits theaters this summer with F9. Justin Lin returns to direct the film after stripping Tokyo Drift, Fast Furious, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, working from a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Casey (CloseContinuing the story of Dominic Toretto from Vin Diesel, the ninth Fast Furious film seeshim forced to confront his past when his younger brother, Jakob (John Cena), resurfaces. F9 return to the heights of the best of Lin Fast Furious franchise movies, blending big heart and bigger action while deepening its family themes.

After the events of The fate of the furious, Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) essentially retired from their lives of crime and covert operations. But when Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) ‘s plane is attacked and a dangerous new weapon is stolen, they are brought back into the fray to help their friends Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges ) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) to get it back. Things get complicated when Dom learns that his younger brother Jakob is working with his old nemesis Cypher (Charlize Theron) to assemble the weapon. Due to the family connection, Dom brings his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster). The group is also reunited with Han Lue (Sung Kang), who they believed to be dead, but who actually holds the key to their mission. With Dom’s estranged brother at the heart of the issue their team faces, he will be forced to face the decisions that led him to ban Jakob from the Toretto family and ensure that those choices don’t put his new family down. in danger.

In terms of F9the story of, it is just as overloaded as the recent one Fast Furious franchise entries, with an overly complicated villain plan and new tech that requires the specific skills of Dom and his team for the job. As Destiny and Fast 7, F9 works best if the viewer isn’t trying to make sense of the plot or follow it too closely – it’s just the vehicle (pun intended) that ties the different action scenes together. In this regard, it is perfectly usable. To complete the main plot, F9 also explores the story of Dom and Jakob through a series of flashbacks that develop on their father’s death during a race when they were both young. Their story is much more predictable, with a twist that’s easy to see coming, but F9 delves into sincere emotions as Diesel and Toretto bring in the right amount of gruff charm so he doesn’t get too tacky. The sibling rivalry trope has a long history in film and television, andF9 manages to pull it off convincingly, in large part because the film capitalizes on the franchise’s history already deeply rooted in the family.

F9 is still an action-adventure movie about fast cars, however, and it offers plenty of exhilarating high-speed action sequences. In truth Fast Furious franchise mode, F9 continues, if not entirely, to flout the rules of science, playing quickly and freely with them in order to bring new ideas to his chase scenes. Mine dodging, magnets strong enough to transport cars, and space travel are all included in the footage of F9. Plus, there’s a positively delightful streak that finally puts Helen Mirren’s Queenie Shaw in the driver’s seat of a chase scene. This and other footage makes for an extremely fun, if completely amazing, experience. Yet while the ideas inF9The great action scenes from the third act are bigger than all the others Fast Furious movie, the sequence itself doesn’t feel as epic as the previous movies. That’s not necessarily to the detriment of the film, however, as it allows character stories, especially those of Dom and Jakob, to come to the fore. Therefore, F9 strikes a nice balance of heart, humor, and action that ensures the film doesn’t look like a shallow actor while still feeling fresh.

Ultimately, F9 is meant to be a summer blockbuster – a popcorn movie that’s big, fun, and ridiculous and in that sense Lin delivers exactly what’s expected. the Fast Furious the franchise has really caught on Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, when Line did take a series of buddy stocks (who traded her “buddies” a few times) and expanded her entries into ensemble vehicles. While more recent films may have struggled to maintain the same fun group dynamic and supplanted its lost characters with larger action scenes, F9 is a comeback in form with Lin returning to the helm and stronger character stories present throughout the film. It has all the great, fun action from the best Fast Furious films, while offering something deeper to secure the heart of F9 continues the family theme of the franchise.

Therefore, F9 is perhaps the perfect film to anchor the blockbuster summer 2021 season. Its action lends itself to being seen on the big screen, so it’s definitely worth catching. F9 in theaters (where theaters are open and make moviegoers feel safe), especially longtime fans of the franchise. With a number of character returns in addition to Han’s most prestigious, F9 use it Fast Furious the long history of the franchise to great effect. F9The return of that same franchise story – especially when it comes to Han’s return and Jakob’s addition to the Toretto family – may not work out for everyone, but those who enter the movie expecting to a fun race will get just that. F9 is the epitome of the summer blockbuster – it’s a lot of fun and it makes for an utterly enjoyable cinematic experience.

F9 begins playing in US theaters on Friday, June 25, 2021. It lasts 145 minutes and is rated PG-13 for violence and action sequences, and language.

Our rating:

3.5 out of 5 (Very good)

  F9 / Fast & Furious 9 (2021)Release date: June 25, 2021

