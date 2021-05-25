Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Mahika Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, and more …
Mahika Sharma: Miss my walks and meet people
Bombay– Actress Mahika Sharma says she is missing her walks and dating amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I haven’t been able to walk in the morning and late at night in the streets for a year and a half. I miss that a lot, and I interact with people who greet you and make your day. I miss going out to a friend’s house and surprising him. Virtual meetings are pretty boring now. I don’t like them at all, ”she told IANS.
In terms of work, the actress seeks to return to the screen. “I’m waiting to get back to the screen. I am looking for a stimulating position. I am offered roles, but I don’t want to act like a bechari, ”she said.
Jacqueline Fernandez soaks up the glow
New Delhi- Jacqueline Fernandez’s new photo post on Tuesday should surely give some pep to fans looking for a bit of sun in the twilight that reigns all around.
As part of Instagram, the actress sits on the floor in a floral summer dress, with the sun on her face as she appears to relish the glow.
“You can get up from anything,” she captioned, with a red heart and flexing bicep emoji to emphasize her message of love and empowerment.
The actress’s date diary is packed for the time being. She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.
Jacqueline has been actively involved in social services lately, having started her foundation called You Only Live Once (YOLO), which aims to provide food and shelter to the needy.
Shilpa Shetty returns as judge on ‘Super Dancer 4’
Bombay– Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back as a judge on the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. The actress was on hiatus after her family tested positive for Covid-19 some time ago.
“I’m happy to be back on the sets of ‘Super Dancer 4’. These kids and the whole crew are my whole family and I really missed them. I’m finally back and we’re having a blast. It’s an honor for me to be here and watch this incredibly talented group of boys and girls, ”she says.
She was accompanied by her “Dhadkan” co-actor Suniel Shetty on the set.
The actress had informed on social media that her husband Raj Kundra, children – Viaan and Samisha – as well as members of the law had tested positive for Covid earlier this month. She had put all projects on hold and actress Malaika Arora Khan had replaced her in the series.
After her family had recovered, Shilpa posted a video of her house being cleaned up on Instagram.
“Super Dancer: Chapter 4” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
Kareena’s birthday wish for her ‘brother-in-law’ Kunal Kemmu: to have an adorable one
Bombay– Kareena Kapoor wrote a note for her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday on her 38th birthday with a throwback photo on Instagram.
The photo shows Kareena in a hot pink bikini posing with her husband Saif, her son Taimur, Kunal, her niece Inaaya and her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.
“Happy birthday, brother-in-law… I promise we will recreate this photo soon… have a beautiful one,” she wrote in the caption.
Earlier this year, Kareena was fortunate enough to have her second son on February 21. Kareena and Saif were married on October 16, 2012 and had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.
Kareena will then be seen with Aamir Khan in the film “Laal Singh Chaddha”. (IANS)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]