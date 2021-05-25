Bollywood Roundup: Mahika Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, and more …

Mahika Sharma: Miss my walks and meet people

Bombay– Actress Mahika Sharma says she is missing her walks and dating amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I haven’t been able to walk in the morning and late at night in the streets for a year and a half. I miss that a lot, and I interact with people who greet you and make your day. I miss going out to a friend’s house and surprising him. Virtual meetings are pretty boring now. I don’t like them at all, ”she told IANS.

In terms of work, the actress seeks to return to the screen. “I’m waiting to get back to the screen. I am looking for a stimulating position. I am offered roles, but I don’t want to act like a bechari, ”she said.

Jacqueline Fernandez soaks up the glow

New Delhi- Jacqueline Fernandez’s new photo post on Tuesday should surely give some pep to fans looking for a bit of sun in the twilight that reigns all around.

As part of Instagram, the actress sits on the floor in a floral summer dress, with the sun on her face as she appears to relish the glow.

“You can get up from anything,” she captioned, with a red heart and flexing bicep emoji to emphasize her message of love and empowerment.

The actress’s date diary is packed for the time being. She has “Ram Setu” and “Bachchan Pandey” with Akshay Kumar, “Kick 2” with Salman Khan, “Cirkus” with Ranveer Singh and the multi-star horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

Jacqueline has been actively involved in social services lately, having started her foundation called You Only Live Once (YOLO), which aims to provide food and shelter to the needy.

Shilpa Shetty returns as judge on ‘Super Dancer 4’

Bombay– Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back as a judge on the dance reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. The actress was on hiatus after her family tested positive for Covid-19 some time ago.

“I’m happy to be back on the sets of ‘Super Dancer 4’. These kids and the whole crew are my whole family and I really missed them. I’m finally back and we’re having a blast. It’s an honor for me to be here and watch this incredibly talented group of boys and girls, ”she says.

She was accompanied by her “Dhadkan” co-actor Suniel Shetty on the set.

The actress had informed on social media that her husband Raj Kundra, children – Viaan and Samisha – as well as members of the law had tested positive for Covid earlier this month. She had put all projects on hold and actress Malaika Arora Khan had replaced her in the series.

After her family had recovered, Shilpa posted a video of her house being cleaned up on Instagram.

“Super Dancer: Chapter 4” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kareena’s birthday wish for her ‘brother-in-law’ Kunal Kemmu: to have an adorable one

Bombay– Kareena Kapoor wrote a note for her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on Tuesday on her 38th birthday with a throwback photo on Instagram.

The photo shows Kareena in a hot pink bikini posing with her husband Saif, her son Taimur, Kunal, her niece Inaaya and her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.

“Happy birthday, brother-in-law… I promise we will recreate this photo soon… have a beautiful one,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this year, Kareena was fortunate enough to have her second son on February 21. Kareena and Saif were married on October 16, 2012 and had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Kareena will then be seen with Aamir Khan in the film “Laal Singh Chaddha”. (IANS)