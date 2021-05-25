Kevin Spacey’s accuser says it is absurd that the actor was cast in the first film since allegations of sexual misconduct | Culture & Leisure

A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct isn’t happy to see the actor get played in a new movie.
Shortly after Spaceys was confirmed to be in the upcoming Italian drama Luomo Che Disegno Dio, accuser Mark Ebenhoch told TMZ the decision to hire the actor was absurd.
Ebenhoch told Buzzfeed in 2017 that a Spacey assistant asked him to have a sex act with the actor while Ebenhoch was working as a military advisor on the set of the movie Outbreak in 1995.
They categorically demanded to engage in a sexual act, Ebenhoch told Buzzfeed at the time. It was enough to make me dizzy. It blew me away.
He avoided Spacey for the rest of the shoot, according to Buzzfeed.
Ebenhoch, who had not yet turned gay at the time, is one of several male accusers who claim Spacey committed sexual misconduct.
Spacey, 61, has denied all the allegations.
Luomo Che Disegno Dio, which filmmaker Franco Nero directs, marks the first role Spacey has been played in since the charges against him surfaced.
I’m very happy Kevin has agreed to be a part of my film, Nero told ABC News. I consider him a great actor and can’t wait to start the movie.
Following the accusations, Spacey was removed from his Netflix drama series House of Cards, while Christopher Plummer replaced him in the movie All the Money in the World and reprized all of his scenes.
Ebenhoch is hopeful that Spacey doesn’t commit his alleged past actions while working on the film and believes the actor should be watched, he told TMZ.
2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.
