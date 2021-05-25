Entertainment
George Floyd Anniversary Color of Change Guest Column Rashad Robinson – The Hollywood Reporter
A year ago today, the daily violence black people face in this country became much clearer to tens of millions of people who have always struggled to accept that it was real. After a decade of very public killings by the police, we witnessed the murder of George Floyd by a gang of Minneapolis cops. During Derek Chauvin’s trial, we saw the defense attempt to defame the character of George Floyd. But this type of subjugation is nothing new.
Last year, we also saw a white woman in New York invent a complete lie about a black man, a bird watcher, in the hopes of triggering a police strike against him in order to fight his way. The Minneapolis police and the New York civilian felt free to use racism to their advantage because society has never shown them that there are real consequences in doing so. Meanwhile, more Americans than ever have listened to police TV shows as the home orders spiked TV audiences nationwide. These events may seem unrelated, but as always, the culture of entertainment has a major impact on social movements in our country.
The murder of George Floyd sparked the biggest protests of any kind in American history. Partly that’s because we’ve seen videos on our phones that we rarely see on our TVs: the real story of racism, not the Hollywood version. But a year later, our televisions still tell us that this violence is correct. Earlier in 2020, Color Of Change released a first such report, Normalize injustice, who showed just how prevalent these storytelling practices are in Hollywood – either by pretending that racism in the police doesn’t exist, or by finding every way to rationalize it where it does exist.
Since last year’s racial justice uprisings, Hollywood businesses have pledged #ChangeHollywood Roadmap that outlines many actions Hollywood studios and networks can take to honor the cause millions of people championed last year: ensuring Hollywood is a fair and just industry in which to work, ensure that Hollywood does not support police budgets with their security contracts and contributions from police unions. But the genre of crime itself – the content that Hollywood brings out, seen by tens of millions of people every day – must change as well. It still remains a public relations machine for the police. And the genre has only become more prolific and influential than last year. Today, Hollywood is enjoying more than 100 scripted reality TV shows and documentaries that tell the same lie as the New York woman – accusing black people of what we didn’t do and allowing police and prosecutors to ruin our lives. for that.
Shows like the popular new HBO drama, Easttown mare, only makes matters worse – wonderful performances and an enlightened script that seems to tackle rich social issues, covering deeply problematic representations of the police that serve to normalize unfair practices in the real world, practices that ruin the lives of black people. It’s just another show that promotes the idea that the police can and should do whatever they want, no matter who is injured, in the service of catching bad guys.
On this day there are many difficult questions to ask. After a year of action to change the rules that allow police violence (including lack of accountability to it), at Color Of Change, we are leading a week of action aiming to take our collective impact to the next level. But the difficult questions remain.
I start with myself, as the head of a large justice organization. Have we converted the intention and dedication to change that occurred during last year’s uprisings into the real political power needed to make black lives truly count in society? Have we held companies accountable for making consumer pimping claims to capitalize on the cultural freshness of the BLM, while investing lobby funds behind politicians who aim to keep millions of black people from voting and cover up the violence? white nationalists? Have we made the daily violence of the police – physical brutality, sexual violence, human rights violations, wrongful arrest – unacceptable, and directed the public towards investing in communities rather than in artillery, surveillance? and violence?
More importantly, I ask myself: who are our real allies in ending racism? Who will present the tough questions today, the questions they think they still have to answer? Hollywood executives and the creatives whose talent makes this city work today play a major role in avoid progress in criminal justice reform. Will they own it or deny it? Will they realize that they can make the same turnaround for the cause of ending racism in the criminal justice system as they have done for other causes – from being part of the problem to being a core part of the solution?
Today millions more are on the black side. But most of Hollywood still isn’t. There are more stories written in black and authentic characters, which is a huge step forward. But until the crime genre is free to use racism to its advantage, we will live in a world where “Black Lives Matter” is a vision for the future and not the reality of the present.
