Decades in the making, ‘Halston’ was a ‘labor of love’ for the director of the series

More than two decades after trying to bring Roy Halston Frowick’s life story to the big screen, director Daniel Minahan has teamed up with heavyweight LGBTQ film and television producers Ryan Murphy and Christine Vachon to produce Halston, a new Netflix Miniseries about the legendary fashion designer.

The five-part drama, which stars Ewan McGregor in the lead role, chronicles the life and career of one of the most influential designers of the 20th century, who rose to prominence after designing the iconic hat of the pillbox that Jacqueline Kennedy wore when her husband was. sworn in as president in 1961. With a thriving international fashion empire, the mononymous designer took advantage of his growing social status in New York City before a hostile takeover in the 1980s forced him to fight for control over his most valuable asset: the name Halston itself.

Growing up in Danbury, Connecticut, Minahan immersed herself in a variety of lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, After Dark, and Interview Magazine dreaming of living her life in the Big Apple, the city about an hour and a half away. half of his hometown.

Growing up, I felt out of place and spent all of my time imagining what my life would be like in New York City, Minahan told NBC News in a recent phone interview. Halston, [Andy] Warhol and Liza Minnelli, these people were really fascinating to me, and I guess mostly the fact that they had met, and it was like this little movement that was happening not far from my house.

While working with Vachon on the award-winning 1996 film I Shot Andy Warhol, Minahan came across a book called Simply Halston by Steven Gaines, which detailed the rise and fall of the famous designer and served as the basis for the biopic. For the 58-year-old director, the idea that someone, let alone someone he admired so much, could come to New York, invent that name and build an empire around him and later be stripped of his company, his name, his ability to create and, in a way, his identity was something he just couldn’t give up, even after his plan to produce a feature film about Halston failed in the middle. from the 1990s.

It really was a story that didn’t fit into a feature film. You could focus on one aspect of his life, like the Battle of Versailles, Minahan said, referring to a starry night in November 1973 when famous American and French designers clashed in a transatlantic fashion show. But then you didn’t get the whole story of how he authorized his name or how he lost his name. Or you could focus on a night after Studio 54 where everyone came back to their townhouse for a midnight breakfast, but that would be around that time.

“Halston” director Daniel Minahan and Ewan McGregor as Halston. JoJo Whilden / Netflix

After several unsuccessful attempts to make a Halston movie, Minahan said her heart would sink whenever there was a Halston revival in the fashion world.

But I finally let it go, put it in deep storage and really decided to learn my craft as a director, he continued. Then, about two and a half years ago, Christine Vachon came back to me and said: What do you think of doing it in limited series? and it really made sense.

As he began to conceptualize the series, Minahan met McGregor, who had worked with Vachon on the 1998 musical drama film Velvet Goldmine and was fascinated by the intricacies of Halstons life and how he dealt with both. fame and addiction. When they first met, Minahan showed McGregor a few Halston dresses and her perfume bottle, along with a number of old photographs, which were enough for the accomplished actor to bond with the show before the pitching process.

While different studios and networks appreciated the visual presentation of the land and the wealth of research already engaged in the project, Minahan said no one was really committed to it until he got a call from one of his. former collaborators.

The phone rang and Ryan Murphy said, I heard you start a Halston show. I loved working with you [on ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’], I love Ewan, I loved Halston’s story. Don’t give it to anyone else, Minahan recalls. It started to move very quickly afterwards. Ryan really brought a lot of energy to it and a great insight into the idea of ​​this self-taught person who came to town and created an empire. I was very lucky to have it.

Ewan McGregor as Halston, David Pittu as Joe Eula and Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti in “Halston” on Netflix. Jojo Whilden / Netflix

During pre-production, Minahan said she worked closely with McGregor and the rest of the production team to recreate, reinvent, and immerse herself in the lavish world of Halstons. In addition to being fitted by the former Halstons tailor for some of the Ultrasuede jackets and pants, McGregor researched the same trivial items Halston used on a daily basis (including notepads, pens and cigarettes); worked with a dialect trainer to create his own take on the accent of downtown and mid-Atlantic designers; and learned to handle, pin and cut fabric.

I think Halstons is an interesting character because he’s such a build, the way he behaved, the way he spoke, Minahan said. He had a lot of armor so we also decided to recreate that and try to imagine what he looked like after hours when he wasn’t in front of the camera because all of our references for him are either in pictures, either on video.

Using the credentials they had from the early ’60s to the late’ 80s, costume designer Jeriana San Juan and production designer Mark Ricker were tasked with recreating a master’s work and worked in tandem to ensure upscale interiors. , which included the iconic Studio 54 and Halstons office in the Olympic Tower at Manhattans, did not eclipse forward-looking but timeless costumes.

Elizabeth Taylor, Halston and Betty Ford at Studio 54 circa 1979 in New York. Robin Platzer / Images Press / Getty Images File

The show’s palette goes from this really rich and full color spectrum in the 60s with all that motif until we go through the 70s and 80s and we find ourselves in a really reduced palette, with red, white. , black and gray, and that was sort of Halstons’ journey of work, Minahan shared, adding that they had to be judicious about which pieces to show in a particular collection due to the high production costs.

He had as much authorship on the interiors he lived in as he did on the clothes he made, so he was really involved in each of those interiors, he said. The Olympic Tower was an entire construction with floor-to-ceiling windows and cantilever mirrored walls, blood red carpets and an incredible backdrop, which was photographed from the actual floor of the Olympic Tower, then repainted to remove modern things and restore things. like the World Trade Center.

As he was keen to highlight Halstons’ staunch friendship with Liza Minnelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez), saying he believes the inseparable relationship is truly the heartbeat of the series, Minahan said the idea of ‘a chosen family was the one thing that always stood out. him about Halston.

Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minelli and Ewan McGregor as Halston in “Halston” on Netflix. Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix

He always brought people in. I met a lot of people that he drew into his orbit because he saw something special in them or thought he had merit or had a great mind, but the idea of ​​creating a family of creatives is an ambition of mine, explained the veteran director, whose other TV credits include Six Feet Under, Game of Thrones, The L Word and Grays Anatomy.

It was also important to me that we celebrate his genius and explore his darkness and complexity, he added. He was a self-created person at a particular time. He grew up in the 50s, so he obviously grew up having to be locked up and was sort of without excuse for being gay in the 70s. He was truly a man of his time. I think gay people were intensifying and becoming very visible, so I think there is a lot of complexity there.

Halston tested positive for HIV in 1988. Eighteen months later, he died of AIDS-related cancer called Kaposis’s sarcoma at the age of 57.

Ewan McGregor as Halston in “Halston” on Netflix. Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix

For Minahan, there was no other actor who could have played Halston better than McGregor. (He was my No.1 pick, he said.) But in recent weeks, the limited series has come under fire for the decision to cast a straight actor in a major gay role, adding energy to a debate. complicated about which actors should be allowed. for what roles and for his inaccurate and fictitious portrayals of Halston, those claims specifically coming from the designer family.

I’ve spent over 20 years working on this so it’s really a labor of love, and I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think it was a worthy subject and if I didn’t. didn’t really like and didn’t want to honor Halston, he said in response. to recent criticism. I think what happened to him was unfair, and the people who were close to him and who saw him responded with incredible support and really felt like it was a beautiful tribute to a true icon of the fashion.

I just wish people would recognize the influence Halston had on American culture, from the way we dress to the way we identify ourselves, he added. He was at the forefront of marketing and branding, and I think the idea that all of that could go away, that someone could be deprived of their identity and ability to create, is a terrible thing. I’ve heard people say he’s the most famous person you’ve never heard of, and I would like more people to know him and learn about his story.

Halston now streams on Netflix.

