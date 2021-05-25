find out what ‘Sultan of Drugs’ told US agents





The American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) questioned Lahore gold trader Muhammad Asif Hafiz about the fate of fugitive Don Dawood Ibrahim. Explain that Dawood is the mastermind of the Mumbai bombings and that the United Nations also declared him a terrorist. Hafiz’s lawyers claimed in a document submitted to the UK High Court of Justice that DEA and CIA agents met with Hafiz in Dubai between 2014 and 2017. During this time he spoke about Dawood Ibrahim , explosions in Mumbai in 1993, Tora Bora, the Taliban and where Dawood is located Interrogates has been. According to The News International, US agents have enlisted the help of a Pakistani gold trader to locate Dawood Ibrahim, a don from the underworld. In response to questions, Hafiz said he knew nothing about the Taliban and Afghanistan. However, he confessed to having known Dawood. He said that at one point he and Dawood were trading gold in Dubai and watching cricket matches while sitting in the box next to them. But the two have had no contact since Dawood left Dubai later. According to court documents, Hafiz told US agents that Dawood used to sit at the forefront of Bollywood-related events while living in Dubai. During this time, the organizers asked him before any performance, ‘Permitted?’ News International further reported that Hafiz told US agents he was not aware of Dawood Ibrahim’s current location, according to legal documents. DEA agents also asked about Jabir Motiwala, also known as Jabir Moti or Jabir Siddiq. On this subject, Hafeez would have Says that He only knew that Zabir Siddique was a stockbroker, who worked at the Karachi Stock Exchange. Zabir, a 53-year-old Pakistani citizen, was described before the High Court in London as the senior lieutenant in the global criminal network of Dawood Ibrahim’s “D Company”. He is considered the right arm of Dawood Ibrahim. He manages Underworld Dawn’s investments in the UK, UAE and globally. Jabir was arrested by British police in August 2018 at the Hilton Hotel in London. A year earlier, in August 2017, British authorities arrested Asif Hafiz on an extradition request to the United States on charges relating to the importation and preparation of Class A drugs.

