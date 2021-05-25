Learn about these famous Bollywood siblings and their unique bond

Discover Bollywood’s most famous siblings.

Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan have each made a name for themselves in the Bollywood industry. Of the three, Salman is considered the most successful as he is the most famous celebrity in the country. Arbaaz and Sohail on the other hand did very well behind the camera. There is no doubt that the three share a strong bond.

Since their fathers, Boney and Anil Kapoor are brothers, Arjun and Harshvardhan are related and the two are considered very similar. When Harshvardhan’s film “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” was about to hit theaters, Arjun went out of his way to promote the film both on social media and in person at promotional events.

Actress Neelima Azeem’s two sons, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar have made their names in Bollywood. Prior to the release of his first film “Dhadak”, Ishaan said in an interview with IANS that he was proud to be known as the brother of Shahids.

Sunny and Bobby Deol are the sons of actor Dharmendra from his first marriage. Both brothers have starred in a number of Bollywood blockbusters and have a long history in the Indian film industry. They have also collaborated on the “Apne” and Yamla Pagla Deewana franchises.

Featured in the famous films ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Malang’, Aditya Roy Kapoor is known to be a Bollywood heartbeat. He is also the youngest of his three siblings. Did you know that his two older brothers are also involved in the movie industry? The older brothers, Siddarth Roy Kapur is married to Vidya Balan and is also a film producer who has supported projects such as “ABCD 2” and “Kai Po Che!”. Aditya’s other older brother is actor Kunaal Roy Kapoor, who has appeared in films such as Tribhanga and Love per Square Foot.

Saif and Soha Ali Khan were born in Bollywood Royalty. They are one of the most renowned siblings in B-town. Starting his acting career in the early 1990s, Saif has had a fascinating journey through the film industry, while his sister Soha has also starred in a few films but still has a long way to go to match her brother. They are both very close and have supported each other throughout their careers and personal lives.

Sara and Ibrahim are children of Saif Ali Khan’s first wife, Amrita, who spend a lot of time together. From vacations to training to relaxing, Sara often shares photos with her little brother on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor; one of the hottest sibling trios in the Bollywood industry. Offspring of movie star Anil Kapoor, all are in showbiz but have taken different paths. Harshvardhan and Sonam are on camera while Rhea has been on the production and styling front.

After the death of the legendary Rishi Kapoor, his children Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor Sahni share a much stronger bond.

It’s hard to think of the same company when you come from a family full of superstars. Now an author and fashion mogul, Shweta Nanda, daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachan, has taken the path less taken. However, she is close to her family, especially her brother Abishek Bachan with whom she usually shares cute jokes on social media.

The two siblings Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, have smashing careers in Bollywood. Farhan has directed, acted and even sang for his films, including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Jhanvi and his brother Arjun Kapoor have always supported each other. Recently, Jhanvi walked the ramp on a fashion show with her brother and shared photos on her social media board.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor and queen of the Hindi TV series Ekta Kapoor have more in common than being in the same company. They are both single parents who support each other.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are close but tend to keep their personal lives out of the discussion. But every now and then, they share happy moments together.