Communists and Hollywood: It’s Happened Before

Tourists see the Hollywood sign from Hollywood Boulevard. (Mike Blake / Reuters)



Respond to news that Fast and Furious 9 actor John Cena apologized in Mandarin for “ accidentally ” calling Taiwan a country, Dylan Matthews from Vox tweeted the following:

Chinese apologists always warn of a new Cold War, but one difference is that in the last Cold War pro-Soviet actors and writers were blacklisted, while now anti-CCP actors and writers are blacklisted. intimidated by their studios until they repented. https://t.co/dy1EFbU5kh – dylan matthews (@dylanmatt) May 25, 2021

Matthews seems to be on the safe side of this particular question, so I don’t wish to be too mean in response. But this tweet reflects an incomplete understanding of 20th century Hollywood history. Blacklisting, the formal ban on Communist-affiliated Hollywood talent from participating in film productions, began in earnest in 1947, when the House’s non-American activities committee turned to Hollywood. Before that, the Communist infiltration in Tinseltown was already very real. Before the United States went to war, for example, Party members in Hollywood obeyed a directive from Moscow to take an isolationist rather than a pro-Hitler stance after the Nazi-Soviet non-aggression pact was signed in 1939.

Communist infiltration as an ongoing enterprise was then complicated, somewhat, by the fact that during World War II the United States and the Soviet Union were, for a time, conspicuous allies. It was therefore convenient for the Hollywood communists that it was in America’s interest to produce Soviet propaganda films like those of 1943. North Star and Mission to Moscow and 1944 Song of Russia. But their wartime behavior was still highly suspect even with this qualification. You could support the American war effort without joining the Communist Party, but that didn’t stop screenwriter Dalton Trumbo from doing so that same year. Mission to Moscow came out of. The Communists organized and were often in charge of many of the production guilds and other groups that dominated the behind-the-scenes world of filmmaking. And although there were examples of Soviet propaganda made during the war, the biggest effect on Hollywood was that was not made. As account in Reason magazine Put the:

But while the Comintern’s fantasies of a Soviet Hollywood never came true, party officials nevertheless played an important role: they were sometimes able to avoid the production of films they opposed. The party had not only helped organize the Screen Writers Guild, it had also organized the Story Analysts Guild. Story analysts judge film scripts and treatments early in the decision-making process. A dismissive report often means that a studio will transmit a proposed production. The party was therefore well placed to quash scripts and treatments with anti-Soviet content, as well as stories that portrayed business and religion in a favorable light. In The worker, Dalton Trumbo openly boasted that the following works had not reached the screen: Arthur Koestler Darkness at noon and The yogi and the commissioner; Victor Kravchenko I chose freedom; and Bernard clare by James T. Farrell, also author of Lonigan nails and vilified by Mike Gold as “a vicious and talkative Trotskyist”.

After the war, many Hollywood Communists went to great lengths to try to turn the American film industry to Moscow’s advantage. Some of the New Deal liberals who had worked with them during the war – like Ronald Reagan (before his “conversion”) and Olivia de Havilland – were appalled at such attempts after the war was over. De Havilland, a member of Hollywood’s Independent Citizens Committee for the Arts, Sciences and Professions (headed by secret Communist Hannah Dorner), was particularly angered by the growing radicalism of his organization, and helped reveal it was for the Communist Front.

Yes, the blacklist finally took place, and the notorious “Hollywood Ten” (including Trumbo) were found in contempt of Congress and sentenced to jail. Many others fell victim to his excesses and were unable to work in the industry thereafter. Although some managed to continue working throughout this period, and they had many supporters and supporters. In any case, in the 1960s, the blacklist was over; Trumbo, for example, officially returned to screenwriting and received retroactive credit for his various underground accomplishments during the period he technically could not be involved in Hollywood productions. And now the blacklist era is simply relegated to the same period of hysteria as McCarthyism, no matter how true the complaints behind both phenomena (Joseph McCarthy may have been a demagogue, but he there were also real communists in government (like in Hollywood). People on the blacklist are now considered martyrs and victims, biographies given and sympathetic. But yes, it happened. Let’s not deny it.

But we must not minimize the extent of Communist infiltration of Hollywood in the past. It was not a simple question of Hollywood immediately suppressing Communist influence, preventing a beachhead from forming there. It was very real for a while, with lots of active coworkers and lots of other useful idiots for the ride. So in a sense our present time is not completely different from the past. The biggest difference is that now the infiltration, subversion and prostration are happening in the open, manifesting in what is done rather than in what is not, and are in pursuit (at least apparently) dollars rather than ideology, with these accomplices. not realizing to what extent these dollars support this ideology. John Cena did not need to become a member of the Chinese Communist Party to make his appeal. This creates new challenges for those who wish to fight the new Hollywood communists. Still, that doesn’t make the past unnecessary in seeking advice on how to do it.