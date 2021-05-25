Disneyland May Increase Capacity: How To Get Tickets, Latest Avengers Campus Details

Corinne Reichert / CNET



Disneylandreopened more than a year after shutting down due to the rapid spread ofCOVID-19[female[feminineacross the United States. For the first time in 65 years of history, the iconic Californiatheme park initially closed for a month on March 12, 2020 – and remained closed until April 30, 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about reopening California Adventure and Disneyland, how to get a theme park reservation and ticket – and when annual passes might be making a comeback.

Disneyland and California Adventure are open: what you need to know

The two Disney theme parks in California reopened on April 30, following the soft opening of the parks from April 27 for the actors and their guests.

Here’s what you need to know now:

The Avengers campus opens on June 4

Disneyland’s new Marvel-themed space will finally open on Friday, June 4.Avengers campus, located at California Adventure, will feature the Guardians of the Galaxy ride that opened in 2017, as well as the new ride called WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Disneyland is also starting to give more details on the new land, putting the Marvel at the map of its park so that we can finally see the layout of the land, and download the menu for Pym Test Kitchen. the the menu includes a $ 100 sandwich for six to eight people, enlarged soda cans and a “Glowing Pym Particle Capsule” to light up your drink. Disney Parks have also released a TikTok video presenting its new Pym Tasting Lab cocktails.

There are also two new food carts: Shawarma Palace and Terran Treats. Meetings and greetings with Marvel superheroes will take place throughout the Avengers campus, including a decorated Dr. Strange reception area. For merchandise, the WEB Suppliers store will sell customizable Spider-Bots, Funko Pops, Spider-Man lightweight glasses, backpacks and more.

How to get a Disneyland ticket and how much it costs

Sales resumed on April 15 for Disneyland tickets in May and June. Despite a virtual waiting room of several hours on the day of the launch, tickets are still available now for most days in May and June, with most of July now on sale too much.

As for pricing, Disneyland has a tiered ticketing system for all day tickets:

Level 1, a park / park hopper: $ 104 / $ 159

Dates: None

Dates: None Level 2, a park / park hopper: $ 114 / $ 169

Dates: May 25 and 26; June 1 and 2

Dates: May 25 and 26; June 1 and 2 Level 3, a park / park hopper: $ 124 / $ 179

Dates: Monday to Thursday during the last two weeks of May; Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July; June 3

Dates: Monday to Thursday during the last two weeks of May; Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July; June 3 Level 4, a park / park hopper: $ 139 / $ 194

Dates: every day of the week for the last two weeks of May; Monday to Thursday in June and July (except July 5)

Dates: every day of the week for the last two weeks of May; Monday to Thursday in June and July (except July 5) Level 5, a park / park hopper: $ 154 / $ 209

Dates: every day of the week and weekends

There is no tiered system for multi-day tickets.

Disneyland annual passes will be back soon

Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland, recently said on the D23 podcast that annual passes would return by the end of 2021.

Potrock said Disneyland canceled annual passes due to capacity constraints and “reimagining an annual pass program that was not just built over the past two decades, but one that relied on how our guests and our fans wanted to use the parks in the future. ”

“We’re working on that right now and we’ll clearly be launching something before the end of the year,” said Potrock. “This will be an exciting new program that I think people and our biggest fans – and quite frankly our most loyal fans – are going to be very responsive.”

Disneyland canceled the pass holder programJan. 14, saying at the time that it was “developing new membership offers” for its reopening. Those who held an annual pass on March 14, 2020 are now called “Legacy Pass Holders“and will continue to receive discounts for now when shopping or dining in downtown Disney.

How to get a Disneyland reservation

Once you’ve secured a ticket, you’ll need a reservation for the days you plan to go. The online reservation system was launched on April 12 and is now available to anyone who holds a ticket.

How to get a theme park reservation:

Log into your Disney Parks app tolink tickets from your family or friendsyou are therefore all in one group. Access the reservation system online – but only once you have a valid ticket. Select the day and the theme park you want to visit. If you intend to jump between the two parks, you can choose which park to start your day at – then you can visit the other park from 1pm that day. Check and confirm.

Downtown Disney is open

theDisney downtownThe shopping and dining area reopened 10 months ago on July 9, following California’s restaurant and retail guidelines. (Between December 2020 and January 2021, Orange County was subject to strict stay-at-home orders due to ICU capacity dropping below 15%, with Downtown Disney being forced to close until January 25.)

Currently, all of the restaurants and shops in downtown Disney are open, with the exception of locations in theDisneyland Hotel,Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and SpaandDisney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. The Grand Californian reopened on April 29 and Paradise Pier will open on June 15, but the Disneyland Hotel remains closed for the time being. No tickets are needed to shop and dine in downtown Disney.

Disneyland Resort has also become acoronavirus vaccinesite early 2021 asToy Story parking lot began serving as Orange County’s first super vaccine siteon Jan 14.