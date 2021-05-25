Wyandotte Managers Reverse Decision, 60th Annual Street Art Fair Will Be Held After All | New

With the cancellation of the Ann Arbor street art fair and the current COVID-19 restrictions, officials in the town of Wyandotte initially put an end to its own street fair this year, but now it is return.

The 60th Wyandotte Street Art Fair is proceeding as originally planned and will be held July 7-10 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

While the different groups can be brought back to the riverside stage, entertainment will take place from noon to 9 p.m. every day.

City council voted unanimously to continue the show at its Monday night meeting.

When the Ann Arbor Fair, the state’s largest, canceled plans to hold its festivities this year, Wyandotte officials knew it would have a direct negative impact on the city’s attempt to host its own event.

Most artists and artisans attend both shows, so one show impacts the other.

The organizers of the Ann Arbor Fair recently changed course, and when it happened, Wyandotte followed suit.

Another key factor in the decision to bring back the art fair is the governor’s recent lifting of restrictions on gatherings.

Heather Thiede-Champlin, Wyandotte’s special events coordinator, said by the time the fair is held, the state may be fully reopened.

She said the fair is a historic tradition in the city and comments are already coming in to show people are thrilled it’s back on schedule.

People are eagerly awaiting food and getting back to normal, Thiede-Champlin said. They want the sights and smells of the fair and see the people they went to high school with. Artists and artisans are part of our family. All of this makes it a special city event.

The fair is full of events and activities which, along with artists, artisans and food vendors, include non-profit organizations.

The event coordinator said the community was very proud to host this event, noting that its four days spent relaxing and walking along a closed busy street, which the residents of Downriver and those who travel from near and far to attend were turned down last year.

Restrictions on gatherings resulted in the shutdown of almost all large public gatherings in 2020.

Thiede-Champlin said she realizes the huge disappointment of the cancellation last year and that news last week that it was again this year was a blow to the hundreds of thousands of people present.

Work is underway to see which groups are able to honor the dates of the fair.

Some may have already made other arrangements.

Their availability will determine if there will be any riverside entertainment, or perhaps a scaled-down version.

Thiede-Champlin said the smaller events that were going to be targeted for July and August are being scrapped since the street fair will take place after all.

The city’s website will be regularly updated.

