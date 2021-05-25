Entertainment
Jean Smart wows Hollywood in comedic and dramatic role duels, 45 years after breakthrough in Oregon
Jean Smart enjoyed a well-deserved ballyhoo this spring.
The 69-year-old actor delivers a memorable supporting performance in HBO’s dark limited-series Mare of Easttown – and an even more memorable star ride in the streaming comedy series Hacks. This led the New York Times to announce The rebirth of Jean Smart.
But while the Newspaper of Record, in celebrating this Jeanaissance, looks back at Smarts’ long career – his recent theft scene in Fargo and Watchmen, his early 2000s Emmy wins for Samantha Who? and Frasier, her leap in the big time with the 1980s sitcom Designing Women – she skips some of the Northwest’s top dues payers.
Namely, Smarts Breakout 1970 performances at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, where the Seattle native established her bona fides not as a comedian, but as a dramatic actor.
In three Ashland seasons starting in 1975, Smart played eight roles, garnering kudos from critics and audiences alike.
The first Smarts splash in southern Oregon took place in Eugene ONeills, the classic family dystopia Long Days Journey into Night, with Smart, 23, wearing a stiff white wig and thick makeup to portray the haunted mother and addicted to morphine in your 50s. William Hurt, two years older than Smart and five years before his Hollywood breakthrough in Body Heat, played one of his sons in the production.
Hurt is sensitive, but perhaps a little too distant, as the morbid potential poet, The Oregonians Ted Mahar wrote.
While on the fence about Hurt, Mahar had wholehearted praise for Smart, writing that she was exceptional as a mother. His performance is musical and his tone vague, worthy of a half addict in his own world. But Smart gives a vivid glimpse into the tortured soul trapped in this body and in this family.
Oregon Journals theater critic Arnold Marks also singled out Smart, writing: Kudos should go to Jean Smart for his calm and penetrating portrayal of the hopelessly addicted and mad mother.
That same month, Journey opened in Ashland, Smart appeared on local televisions of Oregon’s Education and Public Broadcasting Services, The Woman and Her Weapons, which featured festival actors reciting Shakespearean texts for, in Marks’ interpretation, to insist that women manipulated men in Shakespeare’s day as they do now and this freedom for women is nothing new.
Proving that 1975 was truly Smart’s summer in Oregon, Oregonians Fran Jones profiled her and fellow Ashland actor Larry Ballard in a Sunday feature film.
The word to describe Jean Smart is presence, Jones wrote. He projects through the limelight, and when you meet her in person, he’s always there.
Jones, embracing the amateur psychoanalysis that was popular in feature film writing at the time, hypothesized that Smart was able to play a tormented, middle-aged character in part because she was diabetic and that ‘So she was keenly aware of chemical imbalances and what they could do for the mind when things went wrong.
Smart appeared to have questions about her personal life from a distance, but she admitted to Jones that she was married to a Marine Corps officer who had joined the military after taking the hippie trip for a while.
The profile added that Smarts’ husband will complete his tour of duty next year and that they will have to decide what to do about two careers. In addition, she wants children and being diabetic, she wants to wear them before 30 years old. She sees nursing as an alternative career.
(This early marriage did not last and, of course, Smart remained loyal to the breastfeeding profession. In 1987, she married actor Richard Gilliland, and they raised two children. Gilliland died early that year. .)
Smart was back in Ashland in 1976, then the following summer she returned once again, not only to the festival but to Eugene ONeill as well, this time in the disheartening, rarely produced drama A Moon for the Misbegotten, essentially a Long Suite of Days Journey.
Smart, wrote reviewer Susan Stanley in the Journal, played the seemingly slutty Josie Hogan who ONeills protagonist James Tyrone Jr. hooks up with.
Stanley added:
The portrait of Josie by Jean Smarts was a beautiful thing to see. After a slow start, she woven into a fascinating woman – one full of harsh rhetoric and self-limiting references to her sexual escapades, only momentarily allowing herself the luxury of indulging in how she truly felt.
The Oregonian took it a step further, with Mahar calling out the performance of Smarts crushing his dramatic power almost seeming to radiate from the stage. (Mahar added: To quibble, she’s probably too attractive for the role)
During this last stay in Ashland, Smart also played Lady Gray, writes the Diary, an extremely animated production of Henry VI that spread with scenes of battle, betrayals, fathers killing sons, sons killing fathers, sons killed in front of their mothers and again and again.
After that, she was ready for Hollywood.
– Douglas Perry
