Higher Ground Launches New Concert Series on Pine Street in Burlington

Higher Ground announced Tuesday morning a new outdoor concert series, Backside at 405, which begins this weekend and continues throughout the summer. Higher ground, Vermont’s most prominent concert hall, has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Higher Ground hosted a few drive-in-style concerts last summer and last fall at the Champlain Valley Exhibition at Essex Junction and has already scheduled a handful of concerts this summer in this space and on the grounds of the Shelburne Museum. The Backside at 405, however, is South Burlington venues’ first foray into music presentation in 2021 as the number of virus cases and crowd size restrictions decline. The series will take place on Fridays and Saturdays outside the Burlington City Arts Studios on Pine Street. Food trucks and a bar will be on site. See also:Music lovers, rejoice! The Burlington Discover Jazz Festival is open. Here’s who’s playing. The series kicks off Friday May 28 and runs through August. Tickets can be purchased individually or in a $ 99 Season Pass. The shows feature local and smaller tours, many of which have been unable to perform and make money for over a year. The acts announced so far (with individual ticket prices indicated for advance and the day of purchase) include: Friday May 28 at 8 p.m., Feel Good evening with Ghost Disco DJ , $ 10- $ 15.

, $ 10- $ 15. 8 p.m. Saturday May 29 Barbecue with Quiltro , $ 15 – $ 20

with , $ 15 – $ 20 8 p.m. Friday June 4, first Friday party with DJ Llu , $ 15- $ 20.

, $ 15- $ 20. 8 p.m. Saturday June 5 Upstate with Lily seabird . $ 20 to $ 25.

with . $ 20 to $ 25. 8 p.m. Friday 11 June Greaseface , Father Figuer and Rivan C. , $ 15- $ 20.

, and , $ 15- $ 20. 8 p.m. Saturday June 12 Beautiful bartok with the High & Mighty Brass Orchestra, $ 20 to $ 25. 7 p.m. Friday June 18 Max Creek , $ 25 – $ 30.

, $ 25 – $ 30. 8 p.m. Friday July 2 Matthew Mercury with Ryley walker , $ 15- $ 20.

with , $ 15- $ 20. 8 p.m. Friday July 16 Start Making Sense: A Tribute To Talking Heads , $ 20 to $ 25.

, $ 20 to $ 25. 8 p.m. Saturday July 24 Steve gunn with William tyler , $ 20 to $ 25.

with , $ 20 to $ 25. 8 p.m. Saturday July 31 Dwight and Nicole with Ali mcguirk. $ 15 to $ 20. For more information www.highergroundmusic.com A story of survival:Derailed by brain tumor, Vermont musician is back on track with duo’s new album Contact Brent Hallenbeck at [email protected] Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.







