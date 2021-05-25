Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka Origin must avoid the Joker’s obsession





Wonka’s new film starring Timothee Chalamet chronicles Willa Wonka’s origins, but must avoid the Joker trope of blaming society for his insanity.

Willy Wonkas new origin story film with Timothee Chalamet must avoid the mistake of following inJokers journey of exploring the role of society in creating dark and strange personalities. Chalamet should play in Wonka, a musical detailing the life of Willy Wonkas before the events of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The third Willy wonka Warner Bros. film will be managed by Paddington director Paul King and, according to Deadline, is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023. Willy Wonka, owner of a lonely and weird chocolate factory, is based on a character from Roald Dahls’ novel Charlie and the chocolate factory. The book inspired two adaptations of successful films, 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with Gene Wilder as Wonka and 2005 Charlie and the chocolate factory with Johnny Depp. In both films, Wonka closed her factory to the public for many years, citing industrial espionage or general mistrust of people who steal her recipes, suddenly sending five gold bills into her chocolate bars. where the winners will have an exclusive tour of the factory. . Wonka is made to be a bizarre figure in both adaptations, but Tim Burtons ‘2005 version of the story involved dark flashbacks of Wonkas’ unhappy childhood. It wouldn’t be a Burton adaptation without focusing on the dark and gruesome critiques of society, but it almost took away the mystical adventure of the real story. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator Updates: A Sequel Happens (On Netflix) Hollywood has recently taken an interest in commenting on how the loopholes in society and the treatment of outcasts can make him an exponentially terrifying and eerie character rejected by the public.Joker was the pinnacle of this method, explaining one of the most notorious villains in movie history as a product of his expulsion from society for being unable to fit in. Disney even adopts this strategy for its Cruella film with Emma Stone, where the film will explore 101 DalmatiansThe story of villainous Cruella de Vils as a fashion-obsessed punk-rock vagabond became a notorious criminal. Wonka isn’t a dark criminal, although a popular fan theory suggests he could be a serial child killer, so turning his origin story into an extreme version of Burtons’ commentary on society that pariah Wonka into an eclectic reclectic doesn’t necessarily suit. While Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factoryincludes dark elements of greedy children encountering horrific deaths and Wonka as an almost apathetically bizarre character, the main success of the 1971 film Wonka was its inspiration of awe and colorful exploration similar to The Wizard of Oz. Both films include dark elements that relate to the flaws of human nature and society, but the reason they are universally loved and hold fans back across generations is their adventurous tone. The Wizard and Wonka share some similarities, and Dorothy and Charlie are the expansions through which the film explores such bizarre characters who have had an incredible influence. The origin of the chalamets for Wonka would also avoid the mistakes made by Oz the Great and Mightys origin story of wizards, which was inconsistent and flattens much of the magical essence of The Wizard of Oz. New Wonka The film is already slated for several musical numbers reminiscent of the original film, hopefully marking a lighter tone on how it comes to wealth, finds the Oompa Loompas, and becomes obsessed with candy and inventions. Just because someone is not normal and has an obsession or strange behavior that doesn’t mean they come from a dark background or have been kicked out by society in general, they may have. just had experiences which led him to be a brilliant man who loves the sweetness of life and prefers a lonely existence. Yes Wonka takes the happiest and most inspiring version of the 1971 version, the film may also be a new direction for Chalamet, who has typically been involved in dramatic and brooding roles. Next: The Tom & Jerry / Willy Wonka Crossover Is A Weak Franchise Interview with Mark Strong: Cruella

