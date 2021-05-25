Live + Work in Maine Open Announces Drive Fore Kids Concert Series to Benefit Full Plates Full Potential





PORTLAND The Live + Work in Maine Open continues its commitment to generate community, charitable and economic impact when our region needs it most. With a focus on fighting child hunger in Maine, they announced the DriveForeKids concert series. Three live concerts, featuring some of Maines’ most talented artists, will take place in safe, outdoor venues, with access to award-winning food, craft beers and cocktails. Admission to these events is limited, with 100% of the ticket price benefiting Full Plates Full Potential and their work to fight child hunger in Maine. We know Mainers has a thirst for live entertainment, and we’re excited to provide these opportunities to enjoy exceptional local talent, as well as amazing food and drink, said Brian Corcoran, Director of Engagement at Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, presenter and organizer of Live. and Work in Maine Open. Together we have the opportunity to make a real impact for children and families while ushering in summer and the return of live music. The list of events includes: June 2, 2021: Royal Hammer at Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland100 tickets available June 9, 2021: Dominic Lavoie and Friends at Bunker Brewing, Portland100 tickets available June 16, 2021: Spencer Albee and Natalie Mishell at the Falmouth Country Club Pavilion 150 tickets available Each concert will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with happy hour from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and live performances from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $ 100 each and are available exclusively at www.driveforekids.com . We are grateful to the Live and Work in Maine Open for shining the spotlight on the continuing problem of food insecurity, which is at an all time high, said Justin Strasburger of Full Plates Full Potential. In fact, estimates show that child food insecurity has increased by nearly 40% in Maine in the last year of the pandemic. Now, more than ever, we need people to step up and help ensure that all children have constant access to nutritious food. The Live + Work in Maine Open, which is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, is scheduled for June 21-27, 2021 at the Falmouth Country Club. More articles from the BDN

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos