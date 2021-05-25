Kevin Spacey lands first acting role since sexual assault charges: reports





Disgraced Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has reportedly landed his first role since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. He is set to appear in director Franco Neros ‘upcoming Italian film, Luomo Che Disegn Dio, opposite Neros’ wife Vanessa Redgrave, ABC and CNN. I’m very happy Kevin has agreed to be a part of my film, Nero told ABC. I consider him a great actor and can’t wait to start the movie. USA TODAY has contacted representatives of Nero and Spaceys for further comments. More than a dozen men and teens accused Spacey of sexual harassment and assault in 2017, after which the once-revered acting career came to a halt. Spacey was fired from his starring role in the final season of the Netflix political drama series House of Cards and his last role was in the 2018 biodrama Billionaire Boys Club. Rent and Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp was among the accusers. He told BuzzFeed in 2017 that he was 14 when he attended a party in Spaceys’ apartment, where he said a drunk Spacey made sexual advances. In October 2017, Spacey posted a statement on Twitter claiming he did not remember the meeting but apologized. In the process, he introduced himself as a gay man, sparking criticism that he was trying to distract from Rapps’ accusations. I owe him a sincere apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years, Spacey wrote. Since 2017, he has mostly kept a low profile, occasionally posting videos and interviews. In a video in 2018, he appeared to criticize the Me Too movement as he played Frank Underwood, his character from House of Cards. In an interview last year on the Bits and pretzels podcast, he equated his fall in sexual misconduct allegations with the struggles of those losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. A criminal case against him ended in 2019, when prosecutors in Nantucket, Massachusetts announced that they would drop the charge that Spacey sexually assaulted a teenager at an island bar in the summer 2016, due to the unavailability of the complainant witness. Rapp filed a complaint last September, detailing what he said publicly about Spacey: that the older actor gave him a sexual lead when a teenage Rapp attended a party. Earlier this month, a U.S. District Judge in Manhattan ruled that another man accusing Spacey of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 in the same trial as Rapp would not be allowed to proceed anonymously in court. The man, identified as CD, had met Spacey in the New York suburban acting class before the alleged abuse, according to the lawsuit which seeks more than $ 40 million in damages. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the man’s interest in privacy did not outweigh the presumption of open judicial process and the prejudice to Spaceys’ defense that would arise if he could proceed to anonymously. People with information that could support Spacey would also not be able to come forward, the judge added. Read more on usatoday.com

