Meet Kristen Schlotman, the Woman Who Brings Hollywood Jobs (and Hollywood Money) to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI Throughout 2021, WCPO Tanya ORourke will introduce you to nine influential women breaking glass ceilings or asserting their influence to make the Tri-State a better place to live. Check out previous episodes featuring Sister Sally Duffy, a nun who hopes to end poverty in our region; Cincinnati City Manager Paula Boggs Muething, who is a breast cancer survivor and became the city’s second female manager; and Karen Bankston, whose long career in local health care has focused on connecting vulnerable people with medical resources.

CINCINNATI Kristen Schlotman is Cincinnati’s best ambassador, according to her colleague D. Lynn Meyers. She’s not an athlete or a politician; his non-profit organization, Film Cincinnati, is made up of two people.

But Schlotmans’ influence leads Oscar-winning actors and directors to shoot their projects in and around the city, generating work for local actors and artisans while enriching the state of Ohio. The result: a burgeoning film and television economy that Schlotman has often been told the region could never sustain.

Fortunately, Kristen doesn’t understand the word no, Meyers says.

Schlotman is a Mount Lookout native whose job it is to sell Cincinnati to film production companies traveling the country to convince directors such as Todd Haynes, whose Cincinnati film Carol was nominated for six Academy Awards, that the city has the visuals, local talent and infrastructure to bring their vision to life. The Film Cincinnatis website lists many local professionals who might be called upon to help him execute it after a director says yes: casting directors such as Meyers, an animal handyman, carpenters, goofers, scouts, production designers and set decorators.

His work at the top is non-traditional and his demands are changing.

“I’m the firefighter,” Schlotman joked. “I put out fires, left and right. We solve problems for people. I think that’s one of the things I love most about it. because I never know what the problem is and I never really know what the answer is, but I know I’m going to find out.

Schlotman said she was excited about the film production when she was cast as an extra in The Pride of Jesse Hallam, a made-for-television movie starring Johnny Cash, in 1981.

They were shooting at Walnut Hills High School, she said. And I didn’t know who Johnny Cash was at the time, and I didn’t know who one of the actors was, but I remember looking around all the other people running around, fixing the lights, talking on the walkie. – talkies, and I thought, that’s so cool. I don’t know what they all do, but I want to do this.

She launched her dream as an adult and found resistance not from people who thought it was a bad idea, but from people who thought it was just unrealistic.

And they kept saying, ‘You know, that’s a good idea, and we wish you good luck, but Cincinnati will never be on the map for that,’ “she said.” And if I had listened to them, then we wouldn’t. t be where we are now. “

Some of the most prominent projects associated with Cincinnati films include Carol, starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara; Dark Waters, with Mark Ruffalo; and The Murder of a Sacred Deer, starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. Cincinnati Movie was also involved in Ron Howards Hillbilly Elegy, which earned star Glenn Close a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 2021 Oscars.

Schlotman wants more.

I want us to be a world class destination for all things production, she said. I want there to be so much work here that, yeah, Netflix builds a soundstage, then builds an entire campus, and we put people to work right out of UC, out of NKU, out of Miami, directly in this area. industry.

She believes it is possible too. Advances made by the Ohios film industry over the past decade, according to a recent study, state tax incentives for filmmakers have generated around $ 1.1 billion since 2009, it is an architecture supporting this that comes next, said Schlotman.

Even though the movies and sets are here in our backyard, I want this to be a global destination for filmmakers around the world, she said. And I feel like we’ve just put together a lot of the architecture to be able to become that destination.

Meyers said local artists have every reason to be optimistic, thanks to Schlotmans’ work.

I can make a living here as an artist, she says. I can make a living here making lights, props, sets and sound, I can make a living here working with promotions, I can make a living in a city where I want to raise my family.