Army Of The Dead Sets Up A Better Snyderverse Than Man Of Steel And BvS

2021 has been a big year for director Zack Snyder, with the release of his long-awaited directorial filmJustice League and the premiere of his new filmArmy of the dead– two films that offer a contrasting idea of ​​Snyder’s future.Justice League was meant to be the centerpiece of a larger DC universe, but the late release of the Director’s Cut is more of an endpoint in Snyder’s unrealized vision than a fresh start. however,Army of the deadoffers the potential launch point of a new universe for Snyder.

Justice Leaguewas originally intended to be the third installment in a five-part series by Snyder that would serve as a direct line to the DC Extended Universe, afterSteel manandBatman vs. Superman. It was reportedly followed by a second and third Justice League film, telling the whole story of Darkseid’s invasion of Earth. However, the poor critical response to the first two films drastically changed Warner Brothers.Justice Leagueand cancel the next twoJustice Leaguefilms, opting for a looser and lighter universe than what was initially intended.

The Netflix movieArmy of the dead sees Snyder returning to the zombie genre that launched his career with the 2004 remakeDawn of the Dead.Army of the deadtells the story of a crew of mercenaries trying to retrieve a huge stash of cash from a Las Vegas safe before the city is bombed in an attempt to shut down a zombie outbreak. While the title of the film ties him to the venerable Undeadfranchise, Army of the deadthe zombies have a different origin from the previous installments and the movie is actually a new universe. Many fans of Snyder’s DC films still hope that the success of the newJustice Leaguecut will allow Snyder’s vision of the DC Universe to continue. ButArmy of the deadis a more promising avenue for a new “SnyderVerse” thanSteel manorBatman vs. Supermannever been. Through a partnership with Netflix, Snyder can create a very different take on the concept of “cinematic universe” that more traditional studios offer.

Why Man of Steel & BvS failed to properly launch the DCEU

Steel manandBatman vs. Superman were supposed to launch a series of interconnected films to rival the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both films featured new, darker versions of DC’s two most iconic superheroes. The series was intended to gradually introduce new characters who could direct their own solo films, such as Wonder Woman inBvS or Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg inJustice LeagueHowever, due to a mixture of backlash from the public and shifts in management’s vision, this plan unfolded fairly quickly.

Despite a good box office performance,Steel manand Batman vs. Supermanweren’t very popular with critics and some superhero fans. Their low tone, the intensive use of effects such as slow motion and musical edits, and in particular theBvSThe plot point where Batman and Superman bond over their mothers of the same name have all become the butt of ridicule online.Justice Leagueis disappointing for the theater and the success of the lighter onesWonder woman caused the studio executives to abandon Snyder’s direction.

Executives at Warner Brothers were also inconsistent in their vision for the franchise and may have overreacted to sentiment online. The studio took advantage of a personal tragedy in Snyder’s life to dramatically changeJustice Leagueadding more humorous scenes and dialogue shot by Joss Whedon, creating a muddled theatrical cut. The DC Extended Universe has seen several canceled or drastically altered films, and showcased a confusing relationship between films and various properties of DC television. Compared to Marvel’s blueprints, DC has been chaotic and mercurial.

Ultimately, there would always be a disconnect between Snyder, who was dedicated to pursuing his own stylistic vision, and Warner Brothers, who wanted to create a flagship property that could rival the success of the MCU. This led to frequent clashes in the direction of the twoBatman vs. SupermanandJustice League. While many have rallied around calls for Snyder to end his five-part superhero saga, Warner Brothers are reportedly still hostile to the idea. The recent merger between Warner and Discovery could create even more creative confusion. Even though Snyder could return to the DC Universe with studio support, his style is probably too divisive and distinct to be as central to a large studio’s outlook as Snyder’s DC films were meant to be.

How the Army of the Dead sets up its own shared universe

Army of the deadis a smaller-scale, standalone story than any of the Snyder DC films, telling the story of a group of people attempting a heist in the midst of a larger crisis. Despite that, it’s meant to be a franchise launch movie just as much asSteel man. Netflix aims to capitalize on recent publicity around Snyder and launch a new horror franchise inspired by the classicUndeadmovies.

Netflix has already announced several projects in theArmy of the deaduniverse. These include a movie –Army of thieves-which stars the character of Matthias Schweighofer, the soft-hearted safecracker Ludwig; and an animatedArmy of the Dead: Lost Vegasseries with Snyder attached as a writer. Both projects will take place before most of the action in Snyder’s film. The film’s ending also suggests that at least one zombie-infected person is still in the world, which means there’s a possibility that sequels will deal with the new zombie disease outbreak.

The film’s title also links it to the famousUndeadseries created by George Romero. Romero’s films of the 1970s, includingNight of the Living DeadandDawn of the Dead (which Snyder remade), created the zombie genre, and was known to combine horror and social commentary.Army of the dead isn’t an official part of the series and features a different timeline than the nationwide viral zombie outbreak in Romero’s films, but it still represents some sort of indirect rebirth of the legendary franchise – and suggests to how much room there is for a future zombie universe.

WhyArmy of the dead Better than restoring the SnyderVerse

WhileArmy of the dead doesn’t have the wealth of established characters that the DC Universe does, it gives Snyder a lot more creative freedom to create his own universe. Netflix is ​​known for letting its creators do whatever they want as long as they keep delivering viewers.Army of the deadreceived a big investment from Netflix, but there are no plans to anchor the streaming service the way DC movies were meant to be a central part of Warner Brothers’ business. This means that Snyder will be able to make future films in theArmy of the deaduniverse without questioning the leaders.

Ultimately,Army of the dead received mixed reviews, likely dividing audiences along the same lines as his DC films. But rather than representing a crisis, it fits with Netflix’s approach of using a high number of projects to reach different audiences instead of using single versions. This approach has seen the streaming platform become a hotbed for filmmakers who divide creators like David Lynch and Charlie Kaufman from topopular artists like Adam Sandler and Ryan Murphy.

In addition to corporate expectations, the heroes of the DC Universe have come with decades of preexisting fan investment and characterization by other writers. Many DC fans disliked Snyder’s films because they felt his portrayals of Superman and Batman were unfaithful to the characters, especially their attitude toward violence and murder. WithArmy of the dead, Snyder creates his own characters, with no preconceptions to contend with. The softer nature of Snyder’s Netflix deal means he could explore other original projects outside of the new franchise as well.

While time will tell ifArmy of the dead is capable of becoming a lasting franchise, the combination of the original material and Snyder’s creative independence gives it great potential. WhileSteel manandBatman V. Superman now promise a future that never happened due to executive interference,Army of the dead could launch a better and more interesting SnyderVerse.

