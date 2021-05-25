Chuck E. Cheese offers new season passes and rewards program for mobile apps :: WRAL.com

Chuck E. Cheese offers a new Summer Fun Pass program and promoting the Summer of Fun event, Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend to all locations in the United States.

According to a company statement, “Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun is the second event for the newly launched company 4 Seasons of Fun, a series of immersive seasonal events designed to delight families with all new fun and themed offerings. throughout the year. “

The event features a tiered Season Pass program featuring gameplay, food specials, and the most exclusive deals the company has ever offered to Summer Pass members. The benefits will be available on the new Chuck E. Cheese mobile app available on iOS and Android.

Summer Fun Pass details

Gold level Includes 120 minutes of play and 1,000 e-tickets each week, plus one (1) large pizza on a topping, two (2) collectible tumblers with free refills, exclusive weekend play time, experience ticket blaster, welcome gift and Suite. Available for only $ 89.99 (total savings of $ 342).

Silver level Includes 60 minutes of play and 500 e-tickets each week, plus one (1) large cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, daily savings, exclusive weekend play time, gift of welcome and more. Available for only $ 69.99 (total savings of $ 229).

Bronze level Includes 30 minutes of play and 100 e-tickets each week, plus one (1) personal cheese pizza, two (2) fountain drinks, daily savings and more. Available for only $ 39.99 (total savings of $ 124).

A FLASH SALE PRE-EVENT offer starting May 22, May 30 includes up to $ 10 additional savings on each Summer Fun pass when you purchase through the new Chuck E. Cheese mobile app. Passes can also be purchased in-store or online at chuckecheese.com/summer.

New menu items

Chuck E. Cheese is also introducing four new limited-time menu offerings:

Summer Dippin Dots Sundae Available in store only, these fan-favorite rainbow Dippin Dots are back and adorned with whipped topping and Sour Patch Kids candy pieces.

Summer dessert pizza This personal size pizza is topped with a savory strawberry filling, sprinkled with pieces of Sour Patch Kids candy and drizzled with white frosting.

Hawaiian Sweet Chili Pizza This summer pie features Sweet Baby Rays sweet chili sauce, topped with ham slices, juicy pineapple chunks and melting mozzarella.

Mini Corn Dog Basket This carnival-inspired appetizer is served with fries and a ranch or ketchup side.

Delivery and pick-up offer:

Family summer pack Two (2) large single-topped pizzas, one (1) gift bag, one (1) summer dessert pizza and one (1) summer activity sheet starting at $ 34.99. This offer is available for delivery or postponement only. Prices may vary. See location for details.

We’re excited to offer parents a new way to experience summer with another amazing seasonal special event and the introduction of our most valuable summer pass program ever, said Sherri Landry, Marketing Director of CEC Entertainment. The new Chuck E. Cheese mobile experience will include the Summer Fun Pass and allow us to customize our customers’ tours in a convenient and hassle-free way – from home or in-store. We can now help families track their past visits and plan ahead so they can focus on what matters most, create memories and spend quality family time in their Chuck E. Cheese neighborhood. .

New mobile app and rewards program

Chuck E. Cheese has a new fully integrated mobile app, the Chuck E. Cheese App, available on iOS and Android. The app allows users to redeem rewards, manage promotions, book birthday reservations and more.

The main features include:

Collect and redeem reward points and exclusive offers for members

Manage perks and special perks with the all-new Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass

Make birthday reservations and plan future visits

Purchase and use of gift cards

Finding information such as store opening hours, nearest locations, and local promotions

Links to Chuck E. Cheese entertainment content on YouTube Kids and social media sites

Food order for immediate pickup or delivery with in-store order to come

The new Chuck E. Cheese app is available for download today for iOS and Android.

For more information on the Summer of Fun seasonal experience and the new Chuck E. Cheese app, visit https://chuckecheese.com/summer and https://chuckecheese.com/rewards.

Consult https://locations.chuckecheese.com/search.