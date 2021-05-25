Kevin Spacey: House of Cards actor lands first movie role since sexual assault allegations





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Actor Kevin Spacey is expected to return to the movies. Image: Getty Images Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is set to return to the big screen for the first time since 2018, starring in Louis Nero-produced Luomo Che Disegn Dio. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Spacey, who had been praised for his role as the lead character Frank Underwood on the popular Netflix show House of Cards, was later kicked out of the series, with the New Jersey-born movie star facing a series of lawsuits, though all criminal charges against him were closed or dropped in 2019. Spacey has always denied any wrongdoing. What new movie will Kevin Spacey star in? The new movie is titled Luomo Che Disegn Dio, which translates to The Man Who Drew God. Spacey is set to play a detective investigating a falsely accused pedophile in the Italian film. Spaceys’ participation in the film was confirmed by producer Louis Nero. It is said that his role is just a cameo role. Who hired Kevin Spacey? The director of the film, Franco Nero, is the man who hired Spacey for the film. The famous 79-year-old Italian actor has been involved in the film industry for over 60 years, with appearances in films such as Quentin Tarantinos Django, Unchained and the John Wick franchise. The Italian actor will play the film’s main character and is expected to star alongside his wife, Vanessa Redgrave. What did director and co-star Franco Nero say about Spaceys’ involvement? Not much, however, Nero recently told ABC News that he was very happy that Spacey had accepted the role, adding that he considered him a great actor and was eager to start the film. When was Kevin Spacey last appearing in a movie? Spaceys’ last role came in the 2018 movie Billionaire Boys Club, although the film was a huge flop after being shunned by moviegoers following the Spacey allegations. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos