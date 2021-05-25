Entertainment
The grim Hollywood masterpiece that attacked ‘fake news’
Since before the invention of the printing press, newspaper owners have enjoyed sharing these sensational stories of personal tragedy often euphemistically described as “the human interest.” This cutthroat world of scoop journalism was one filmmaker Billy Wilder would have known.
In 1951, he was probably Hollywood’s most acclaimed writer-director, riding a wave of goodwill after his 1950 hit film, Sunset Boulevard. But he had spent his formative years in the 1920s in Vienna and Berlin as a journalist in a 1980 documentary about him, Portrait of a ‘60% Perfect Man ‘, he told film journalist Michel Ciment that much of that time was spent doing “dirty work”. “for the scandal sheets. As movie critic Molly Haskell tells BBC Culture, the young Wilder” was not above lying about his credentials or sneaking up where he wasn’t wanted. come”.
It was during production on Sunset Boulevard when Wilder received screenplay treatment based on Floyd Collins’ collapse, and must have seen something of himself in the cynical reporter at its center. Together with co-authors Lesser Samuels and Walter Newman, Wilder crafted the concept into his most personal project to date. Ace in the Hole was meant to be a sermon on the director’s sadly cynical worldview; a caustically satirical assault on journalists and an amoral media industry. In the words of Ed Sikov, author of the Wilder On Sunset Boulevard biography, the director “jumped at the chance to make a really nasty movie” and this polemical fury was only justified in the 70 years that have followed its creation.
Ace in the Hole’s savage anti-hero is Charles “Chuck” Tatum, a disgraced journalist eager for a story to restore his reputation, played with fierce intensity by a young Kirk Douglas. Having lost his office in no less than 11 East Coast newspapers to his record of libel, adultery and alcoholism, Tatum walks around the small offices of the Albuquerque Sun-Bulletin and offers his services. “I know the newspapers upside down, in front and on the side,” he boasts. “I can handle the big news and the little news. And if there is no news, I’m going to bite a dog.”
