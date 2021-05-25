MODOK is the Marvel villain for our time

Marvel movies have a somewhat infamous issue with villains: They tend to be dark inversions of the main hero (Iron Monger, the Red Skull, Yellowjacket, the Abomination), but even if they have a bit more meat. on the bones, they are usually sent after a movie (Killmonger, Mysterio) or quickly become an anti-hero (Loki, Nebula). And that’s not just a Marvel issue, with Warner Bros. and DC being so confident that Justice League would be the biggest movie in the world in which they saved the real villain for a never-to-do sequel, sticking fans out with a pointy monster who shared a name with the guys who sang Born To Be Wild.

Surprisingly, however, Marvel seems to have finally found the one villain who can carry multiple stories across multiple different genres and mediums than people do. want to to see, and it’s not even someone cool like a maniac Jeff Bridges in a giant metal costume. He’s MODOK, a guy who just has a big head with little arms and legs in a flying chair, and his name is an acronym for Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing which might be the dumbest name anyone has ever had. . MODOK is the pinnacle of comic book silliness, the kind of 1960s Jack Kirby / Stan Lee nonsense that no one was supposed to take seriously, and yet he endured not despite his stupidity, but because of of that.

MODOK is the comic book version of an inside joke, or a reference you needed to be. He’s hardly anyone’s favorite character (MODOK came in at the very bottom of IGNs 2019 list of the best Marvel villains), but it does appear with some frequency in the comics because it’s a fun attraction for writers and artists when they need a named villain but don’t want to have a real big hitter like Doctor Doom or a bullshit person like The Hood. The MODOKs never do anything bigger in another book like Doctor Doom might be, and he’s a name and a real big face that will sell comics, unlike The Hood (who sucks).

This, and the rise of comic book fans having more of a say in what big companies do with their money, has resulted in a perfect storm of MODOK relevance. While the MCU is still finding its place after Avengers: Endgame and Disney + shows half-heartedly highlight the good guys who never suffer repercussions when they do bad things (especially the Scarlet Witch who brainwashes a town on WandaVision and John Walker murdering a guy on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), non-MCU Marvel media is totally embracing the dark side with our big-headed king. Hulus MODOK, starring Patton Oswalt, is an excellent satirical sitcom that has a lot of fun with the weirder side of superhero mythology and Square Enixs Avengers Wonders The video game featured dual-origin stories for MODOK and fan-favorite hero Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

the which dividesAvengers Thu I certainly could have used more and better villains, with its mostly serious tone, with MCU-lite providing a good example of Why MODOK would never work in the movies, but the fact that it’s there shows why MODOK has a place in this weird new era of comics. He got credit, because it’s a Lee / Kirby creation from the comics; nobody really cares about him so that developers can make their own origin; and it is very well suited to video games because of its obvious weak point here (it is its big face). It’s fun to beat him, and there’s really no better way to compliment a supervillain.

As for the Hulu show, no other villain in the Marvel Vault would work for its brand of weird character-based humor. The characters of characters like Kingpin or Doctor Doom or Magneto are so wrapped up in their perversity that seeing them being wacky wouldn’t play as well, or at least it would look more like the scattered humor of Robot chicken (which was created by MODOK studio Stoopid Buddy). MODOK, on ​​the other hand, is already a fun character because everything about him is so silly, from his name and looks to his outrageously exaggerated ambition and all-consuming pettiness, so creating a satirical version of a sitcom isn’t basically just one step away from playing it directly. Plus, the fact that he’s a lower status character in any version of the Marvel Universe means the series can take on the biggest and most popular heroes and villains, which is better. for comedy. He’s an underdog, but also hes an underdog who really doesn’t deserve anything better.

MODOK is, essentially, the perfect villain for a world where everyone has a fleeting familiarity with superheroes: it’s an inside joke everyone gets because of how throwaway villains have become. in these overpowering stories. We’ve spent over a decade investing in relatable hero stories that stand up to larger-than-life threats, but those threats just turned into obstacles between us and the chance to spend more time with our friends Thor. , Iron Man, and Rocket Raccoon. Loki gets his own show because he’s turned out to be a relatively nice guy, but no one wants to see more from Iron Monger or Yellowjacket. They were boring and mean. What people apparently want is a big head on a chair that reminds them that superhero stories are silly and that being a good villain doesn’t necessarily mean being good to be a bad guy.