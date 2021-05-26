Sebastian the Crab in ‘Little Mermaid’ was 74 – The Hollywood Reporter

Samuel E. Wright, the two-time Tony nominated actor who provided the voice for the fun-loving Sebastian the Crab’s Trinidadian accent in the 1989 film The little Mermaid, is dead. He was 74 years old.

Wright passed away peacefully Monday evening at his home in Walden, New York, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer, his daughter Dee said. Hollywood journalist. “He was the brightest light,” she said.

The charming Wright often worked on Broadway; he made his debut in 1971 in Jesus Christ Superstar, replaced Ben Vereen in the original 1972-77 production of Reinette apple and played the role of Mufasa in The Lion King from 1997.

He got his first Tony nomination in 1984 for his portrayal of a stern father in the musical The tap child, then got another one for The Lion King in 1998.

Wright also appeared as jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie in Clint Eastwood’s Bird (1988) and as the character of the Purple Bunch of Grapes in a series of Fruit of the Loom underwear commercials.

For The little Mermaid, composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman, Wright performed “Under the Sea,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song, and “Kiss the Girl,” which was also nominated in the category.

Wright later recorded reggae infused albums for Walt Disney Records as Sebastian and returned as Triton’s courtier for a 1992-94. Little Mermaid prequel for CBS, for the direct sequel in video The Little Mermaid 2: Back to the Sea and for other shows like Marsupilami and Mouse house.

“Maybe not all actors would say that, but if I didn’t want to be immortal, I wouldn’t be an actor,” he told the Los Angeles Times in an interview in 1991. “I want to make my little mark on the world.

“An actor’s worst nightmare is to hear, in 10 years, ‘Sam Wright? Who was Sam Wright? If you have that kind of attitude, you tend to take every role and make it the best part you’ve ever played. You don’t know what people are going to judge you on. It doesn’t matter if it’s a cartoon, Dizzy Gillespie or Othello, I’m going to play it with the same fervor – just in case anyone is watching.

Samuel E. Wright voiced Sebastian the Crab in “The Little Mermaid”.

Everett

Born November 20, 1946 in Camden, South Carolina, Wright played Washington CB American baseball player “Cool Breeze” Travis alongside Jim Bouton on the short-lived 1976 sitcom. Ball four, then acted in 1980-81 as a cop on The Dukes of Hazzard spin off Enos.

He has also appeared in such series as Cosby lounge, Simon & Simon and Spenser: for rent and did some voice work on Dinosaur (2000).

Among the survivors are his wife, Amanda – they were reportedly married for 49 years in June – and their children, Keely, Dee and Sam.

Wright was instrumental in the creation of the Hudson Valley Conservatory, a venue for performances and events in Walden, and on Facebook, the Town of Montgomery wrote:

“Sam and his family have impacted countless young people in the Hudson Valley, always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves. In addition to his passion for the arts and love for his family, Sam was best known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He liked to receive, he liked to make people smile and laugh and he liked to love.

The 1991 LA Times piece noted that Wright kept a collection of little red crabs in his house, “and every time I come across one I genuflect and say, ‘Thank you for the house, the education of my children and the fact that we don’t have to eat cheese grits anymore. “