AAPI Netflix Executives Talk About Hollywood Representation Challenges

When Netflix launched its streaming platform in Japan almost six years ago and started curating TV series and movie collections, some vibes just didn’t translate into English. Rochelle King, vice president of creative production at Netflix, recalls a woman on her team who suggested she use the Japanese term honobono, which roughly means “relaxed” or “heartwarming,” as a tag for some of its content that best captures a “feeling of sweetness.” Likewise, the same staff member, after conversations with a colleague, suggested that the platform incorporate the Tagalog terms. romantic excitement and got out – “wellness romance” and “painful longing”, respectively – to label projects for its Filipino audience.

Incorporating these culturally resonant terms has had “great benefits” so far, said King, who is American of Japanese descent and raised in Hawaii. For her, this speaks to the need to both hire and amplify a wide range of voices within a company.

“It’s one thing to hire a group of people… but you also need to make sure they feel empowered and have the space to make that impact on our members,” she said. “That would never have happened if we instead had someone who was just trying to assimilate and use only American words.”

The importance of inclusion in the corporate ranks of a studio or streaming company has been highlighted this year, amid the Black Lives Matter protests and a wave of anti-Asian hate crimes. , when Hollywood was forced to look in the mirror and count. with its own long-standing representation issues. And as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month wraps up next week, three Asian American executives from Netflix spoke to Variety about their experiences within an entertainment industry that in many ways is still catching up with the work it needs to do.

“From my perspective, I think we are now in a place where there is finally a real recognition that the lack of representation is a problem,” said Lisa Nishimura, responsible for feature documentaries and independent films. from Netflix. While the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s latest study of the on-screen portrayal of Asian Americans, for example, was disheartening, she says that “it serves to validate those of some marginalized communities – that their feelings are justified, and that gives individuals a starting point. point.”

The report she is referring to, released last week, looked at 1,300 popular films from 2007 to 2019 and found that only 44 of those films, or 3.4%, had a lead in Asia or the Pacific Islands. Only six of them featured a female API lead, and a third of those 44 titles were Dwayne Johnson films. The USC study noted that Netflix’s films featured the most Asian American and Pacific Islander leads, proportional representation films, and API directors, producers, and actors across the nine studios assessed. But while different companies shone in different fields, there was “no ‘best’ among them, according to study authors, Dr. Nancy Wang Yuen, Dr. Stacy L. Smith and the Inclusion Initiative.

“On the business side, I think, like everyone else, that we have a tremendous amount of work to do,” said Nishimura, who wrote earlier this month a candid reflection on the challenges of growing Americans in Asian origin, while Netflix launched its AAPI hub. . “But I believe that as a company we understand that this company, in a broad sense, has come to this place of unequal representation, because of the really old systems and beliefs that fuel those systems. So I think that means we have to collectively assess how best to solve this problem every step of the way, from nose to tail.

This means building talent pipelines and implementing training programs and writing workshops, she said, in addition to bolstering casting efforts.

Netflix vice president of finance, investor relations and corporate development Spencer Wang says the streamer, who touts diversity and inclusion as a core value, has a “responsibility to take a stand. on some of these issues ”. been a positive. (Netflix, in particular, was one of the first Hollywood entities to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement from its corporate platform a year ago, tweeting that “to shut up is to be complicit . ”)

But even for him personally, taking a stronger stance on sensitive issues has been a “work in progress”. He’s not very inclined to speak out on social media, but the recent disturbing wave of hate crimes against Asian Americans has prompted him to post a few observations. He noted, interestingly, that none of his white friends had reached out to see how he was doing; only his friends who were black watched him.

“What I reflected on was # 1: As Asians, we also need to be better allies with other underrepresented groups and communities and people of color. If we want their support, we must do the same, ”Wang said. “Second, I really had a hard time figuring out if I even wanted to post something like that, because I’m a pretty laid back guy, and it’s not my style to be particularly political. But I was upset and realized that if we don’t talk about it as a community, who is are you going to talk about it for us?

He “worries a little” that Asian Americans are not widely considered for leadership positions in the entertainment industry given the cultural tendency to be gentler and strive for harmony and harmony. consensus in decision making.

“It’s a different style than traditional American businesses,” he said. He believes his own company has done well in recognizing employee effectiveness rather than style and is trying to use his own platform as a leader at Netflix to engage and mentor the AAPI executives there.

In 2021, Hollywood may be playing a bit of catching up on the inclusion front, but Nishimura says storytelling is the ‘connective tissue’ that helps build empathy and connection by celebrating everyone’s lived experience. culture.

“I have a feeling that whether it’s an escape drama or comedy, what they really want is to be able to connect with their characters in a meaningful and authentic way,” he said. she declared. “And thinking about the fact that we’re producing for a global audience, the diversity of experiences or the depth and complexity of character – it’s not just a great story, it’s a really smart company as well.”