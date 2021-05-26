Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Hollywood Home Up For Sale | Entertainment





Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain and the former Hollywood home of Courtney Love have hit the market. The Asian-influenced property went on sale for $ 998,000 and, according to the listing, this is where the celebrity couple resided in the year they welcomed their daughter, Frances Bean, now 28. , in the world. The 2,458 square foot home was built in 1921 and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The upstairs portion of the property features two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as panoramic views of Hollywood, while the lower level features a bedroom and a bathroom. Kurt – who committed suicide in April 1994, aged 27 – lived in the house at the height of its success, but it fell into disrepair, People reports. The Nirvana frontman and Courtney, 56, moved to Seattle in 1994, shortly before Kurt committed suicide. Earlier this month, locks of the late musician’s hair sold for $ 14,145 at auction. Kurt’s blonde braids went under a hammer in Iconic Auctions’ Amazing Music Auction. Kurt’s girlfriend Tessa Osbourne and a fan gave the ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ hitmaker a haircut in Birmingham, England, then gave Seattle artist Nicole DePolo a single lock afterwards. his death. The list read: “This one-of-a-kind artifact is entirely new to the market and comes with an impeccable lineage of provenance including images of Kurt posing with the woman who cut that hair, scissors in hand and a fantastic hairstyle while cutting! “She provided the original bag with a handwritten provenance note, 10/29/89: Tess cuts Kurts hair in Birmingham, England, 27 Holy Rd., Handsworth, Birmingham B202BU which is kept with full lock from origin.” The lowest bid for the lot was set at $ 2,500.

