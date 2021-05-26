Entertainment
Can Vail ever be successful with Memorial Day events?
Memorial Day vacation is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season, but not so much in Vail. Could that change in the wake of what should be a busy summer of travel?
The Eagle Countys public health order was only recently lifted, so there was no time to organize an event on such a short notice. But those involved in building the Vails event portfolio say they’re still on the lookout for what might boost Memorial Day activities.
The weather is the biggest wild card for Memorial Day. The weather forecast for this weekend calls for hot and dry conditions. But Memorial Day at 8,100 feet is just as likely to bring rain or snow.
Weathers is primarily an indicator of whether a weekend will be busy, said Alison Wadey, director of the Vail Chamber & Business Association. It could snow a foot.
Over the years, local tourism promoters have tried everything from food and beverage events to sporting events, but the weather always seems to have an impact. The current GoPro Mountain Games started in June several years ago for this reason.
Too early for the trails
Wadey noted that many hiking and biking trails are still closed in the upper valley. This means that lower, warmer, and drier areas, including Fruita and Moab, tend to attract hikers and cyclists. Those same visitors are heading to higher, cooler areas as the summer warms, Wadey said.
Besides the weather, the school year in many states doesn’t end until June. Wadey said that means any successful Memorial Day event should likely focus on nearby markets.
But many travelers during the summer pandemic of the past few years appeared willing to travel longer distances to escape to the mountains. Many guests have traveled 1,000 miles or more.
Wadey said those longer trips would often equate to longer stays, especially with more people working remotely.
Vail’s Director of Economic Development Mia Vlaar said current booking trends show people are on tiptoe in the summer, continuing the long-standing pattern of booking closer to their travel dates.
People tend to hang on, wait, watch the weather and then walk away, Vlaar said.
But, Wadey noted, short-term rental websites and some lodges offer better rates for longer stays.
But what could this mean for a more eventful Memorial Day vacation in the future?
Vlaar noted that Vails’ successful summer in 2020 has shown Vail to be a wonderful place, even in the absence of events.
The challenge, she noted, is finding events that can rain, snow, or sun.
Is installation required?
Mark Gordon, owner of a Vail business and a member of Vail’s Economic Advisory Board, said the problem could be solved in large part if the city had a good performing arts center.
Gordon said Dobson Ice Arena may be a suitable venue, but there is always the challenge of hosting events rather than providing ice time to various local users.
Gordon said he had been disappointed with previous attempts to make Memorial Day events successful. But, he added, he thinks the right event has a lot of potential.
It has to be a mix of indoor and outdoor, Gordon said.
There has been some success with the Restoration Weeks in the spring and fall. Wadey said a spring event in 2019 was promising, but was bypassed by the 2020 pandemic.
Yet, according to Gordon, Restoration Weeks are usually not big events. But, he added, maybe we should keep our views modest.
Despite the lack of events this weekend, Vlaar noted that there would be a lot of summer entertainment in resort villages similar to the entertainment featured in 2020. These small-scale shows have proven to be popular, especially in combination. the opening of the city’s liquor laws to allow people to stroll through villages with drinks in hand.
These expanded laws made possible by state exemptions from the alcohol law could disappear this summer, although there is some hope for legislative relief.
It will be at least a year before Memorial Day events return, including the popular Brews Blues & Barbecue by Beaver Creeks.
But the outlook for the rest of the summer looks good.
It will be a great summer, said Gordon. If you were smart, careful, you’ll be fine.
