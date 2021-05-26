Russell Crowe’s Father Memorial to be Held Next Month | Entertainment





A memorial for Russell Crowe’s father will be held next month. Oscar-winning actor’s father John Alexander Crowe died at Coffs Harbor in March and the ‘Gladiator’ star has now taken to Twitter to reveal his father’s life will be celebrated at a memorial June 5. Russell also encouraged his supporters to send a donation to the Charlie Teo Foundation, which funds brain cancer research. He tweeted: “There is a memorial for my father, Alex Crowe, on June 5th. “In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate on her behalf to charlieteofoundation.org.au/donation. “ Russell paid a loving tribute on social media to his father after his passing at the age of 85 earlier this year as he remembered his “shining eyes and cheeky demeanor.” He tweeted at the time: “I walked into the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rains have subsided, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful daddy, the sweetest of men, has passed away. “ The 57-year-old star also recalled how her father left an impression on people “all over the world”. Russell wrote: “I am posting this because I know there are people all over the world who have their hearts that he touched and whose ribs he tickled with his shining eyes and cheeky demeanor towards everyone. world, and all, and it’s probably just as effective a method as any of getting the news out. “ In another tweet, the “Gladiator” star added: “John Alexander Crowe from March 13, 1936 to March 30, 2021. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Died in Coffs Harbor, NSW, his home for 25 years. Rest in peace. (sic) “ John – born in New Zealand in 1936 – was Russell’s inspiration for getting into filmmaking. The Crowe family moved from New Zealand to Sydney when Russell was four, with his father and mother Jocelyn pursuing a career as a movie set caterer, while John also worked as a hotel manager. Russell – who has a brother, Terry – landed his very first acting role when he was just six, getting a line on the Australian TV series ‘Spyforce’.

