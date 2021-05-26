Happy Birthday Karan Johar the man who embodies all that is wrong with Bollywood

Liam Neeson had made an interesting observation in the Oscar-winning masterpiece Schindlers List, I see it had a certain panache, that’s what I’m good at. Not the job, not the job, THE PRESENTATION! A man who has taken this dialogue too seriously is probably the reason Bollywood is the laughing stock of many Indians today. But who destroyed Bollywood? Was it the loving Urdu intelligentsia, with writers like Sahir Ludhianvi, Javed Akhtar to name a few? Was it under the influence of underworld fathers like Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim? While we cannot ignore their invaluable contribution to the urduisation of the Bollywood film industry, the real reason is someone else. Ironically, he shares his birthday today with Ras Behari Bose, who gave their all to see India free. The man in question is Rahul Kumar Johar, who we know better as Karan Johar, and who is turning 49.e birthday today.

Born to Bollywood producer Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar is literally the child born with a silver spoon. But patronage or nepotism is as old in Bollywood as the sunrise in the east or the discovery of fire. However, it was Karan Johar who made nepotism a word to despise. It is because of him that mediocrity is the new normal in Bollywood, and creativity and talent have taken over.

Do you already feel nauseous? Well, this is just the beginning, as Karan Johar spent 23 years destroying an otherwise midsize industry that was beginning to experiment with creativity and innovation in the late 90s. Karan Johar made his film debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, the same year Bollywood tried to break out of its mold with films like Satya, Zakhm, etc. Whether or not they are culturally worth it, at least these films got all the marks in terms of compelling content.

Other than some songs, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai wasn’t a legendary movie, to be honest. However, Karan Johar presented him in a way and influenced people in such a way that he won eight Filmfare awards and two national awards. [Yes, even national awards make mistakes]. Karan Johar is now associated with Everything Wrong in Bollywood. If something is wrong with Bollywood, there’s almost a hundred percent chance that Karan Johar has paved the way for the same.

While it is still a dispute as to how much Karan Johar was involved in the mysterious death of popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there is no doubt as to how he murdered. the quality of music in Bollywood by introducing the horrible culture of remixing. . If you look closely, in 2012 Karan Johar featured a forgettable remake of the otherwise energetic Disco Deewane in his mean movie Student of the Year.

No matter how much Bollywood can be criticized for its distaste for authentic storytelling, at least they could be praised for some touching music they produced every now and then. But thanks to people like Karan Johar, the Bollywood that once gave music to films like Bombay, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Gadar and Border is now just a cut and paste factory.

The trend that started with Student of The Year only continued with remixes of pop songs in films like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, Kapoor and Sons, Baar Baar Dekho, Ok Jaanu, Badrinath ki Dulhania as and when list measurement. In short, it was Karan Johar who laid the groundwork for the destruction of soothing music in Bollywood.

But it’s still nothing. It was also Karan Johar who gave new life to leftist propaganda through his films. Whether it’s justifying terrorism and sowing the seeds of amorous jihad through Kurbaan, or promoting the myth of Islamophobia through My Name is Khan, Karan Johar has left no stone unturned to promote the filth that has awakened the culture associated with these days. No one is unaware of how Karan mocked the pain of people who lost their loved one in Uri’s attacks and justified his association with Pakistani artists for this upcoming film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. For his mocking score and his genocide justifying Kalank, the less the better.

Even in the comedy realm, the dirt we see today has been indirectly promoted by Karan Johar. Formerly restricted to a few elite circles, the overrated AIB’s roast comedy Knockout has become a household name, all thanks to Karan Johar. Although he himself is homosexual [though he wont admit that openly], the way he made fun of the LGBTQ community, standardized rape jokes is something even the most ridiculous and scary people would think twice before doing it.

But what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput was the last straw. Since then, Karan Johar has hardly gained fame for the right reasons. Forget the apologies for his tough stance, Karan didn’t even pay a real tribute to the late actor. Although Gunjan Saxena’s actual collections are disputed, Karan Johar is no longer the Midas he was once associated with. However, its X factor is its shamelessness to continue its agenda, and that is not a good sign for Bollywood.