Australian model and Bollywood star Lucinda Nicholas admits she changes her appearance to ‘look more Indian’

Meet the Australian model taking on Bollywood: Lucinda Nicholas admits she changes her appearance to ‘look more Indian’ for film roles
You might not have heard of Lucinda Nicholas, but the former Australian beauty pageant queen is making a name for herself in Bollywood.
Reflecting on her career this week, the 28-year-old spoke about the differences between Australian and Indian culture and even admitted that she subtly altered her appearance to ‘look more Indian’ to get better roles.
Former Miss World South Australia recounted The Daily Telegraph: “Sometimes I wore brown contact lenses to make myself look more Indian, I guess you could tell.
Lucinda is of Middle Eastern and European descent and has played characters of English, South Indian and Austrian descent.
‘Many foreigners succeed [in Bollywood] by really taking charge of the Indian language and culture, ”she said.
‘People think [India] is so different from Australia, but once you live there and become part of the culture you realize how alike we are all as humans regardless of race or religion.
Lucinda, from Adelaide, spent six years in Mumbai before returning to Australia before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
She describes India as her “second home” and even speaks Hindi.
Lucinda has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Guest in London.
Last year she said Datedshe was incredibly “proud” to have learned Hindi.
“If there’s one thing I’m particularly proud of, it’s learning a foreign language, a language I had never been exposed to before moving to India,” she said.
She also said that working in Bollywood allowed her to “ travel and experience different cultures and [visit] all the different parts of the world ”.
“My biggest achievement was being on my very first Hindi TV as a lead actress,” Lucinda added.
