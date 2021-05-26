Las Vegas pop-up clinics offer doses of fun

At the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on Monday night, two lines were forming.

Go left and you could pose for a photo in front of the iconic Strip sign. Go right and you can get your COVID-19 vaccine, then take your photo with the sign and an Elvis impersonator.

For a moment, a groom in a tuxedo with his bride seemed tempted to go right and have his picture taken.

“Can you drink afterwards?” the groom asked, identifying himself as Mario from Ecuador, who then decided that the vaccination could wait until after his wedding night.

But tourists like Mario were not the target of the event dubbed “Vaccines After Dark”. Instead, he was targeting locals looking for a dose of fun.

The event on the panel, as well as a Friday at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club near the Strip, was part of a new phase in the vaccination campaign with small, targeted pop-up clinics designed for convenience and in some case, the value of entertainment.

This approach worked with 20-year-old Michael Kopnitsky, who was vaccinated at the reporting event with his girlfriend and a colleague.

“They had a food truck, so we thought we could make it a whole,” said Kopnitsky, who was born and raised in Las Vegas. Getting the vaccine was low on his to-do list, he said.

Sixty-eight people were vaccinated during the event, according to Immunize Nevada, the nonprofit sponsoring the event. These included people who said the attractiveness of the event overcame their indifference to the photo.

Most people in southern Nevada who really want an injection have already gotten it, said Mayra Gonzalez of Immunize Nevada. And so the event organizers offer seductions.

“If you get a vaccine, you get something else – something that sets it apart. You get an experience, ”Gonzalez said.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who partnered with Immunize Nevada on the event, credited staff member Brandon Monson with the idea of ​​a pop-up clinic on the panel. Monson in turn credited with drinking a “very large cup of coffee” before considering the idea.

Monday’s event drew Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus as well as former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, now Executive Director of Touro Nevada University in Henderson, whose faculty and students administered the takes. of view.

The event at the Hustler Club may not have been so easily embraced, at least initially.

Club publicist Nick Vardakis said he made several calls to the Southern Nevada Health District over several weeks to pitch the idea before getting a response. He believes the success of a similar event in New Orleans may have opened doors.

The Las Vegas topless club offered its own perks for those vaccinated, such as a membership card granting free entry, a free bottle of alcohol, and free dancing.

The event, which took place before the club opened for the evening, vaccinated 95 people, said health district representative Stephanie Bethel.

“We are very, very happy with the turnout,” said Sarah Lugo, senior community health nurse for the health district. “Every hit counts.”

The events come at a time when the number of daily COVID-19 vaccinations is declining, even as the health district announced on Tuesday that more than a million first doses of the vaccine had been administered in Clark County. Statewide, the 14-day average for daily immunizations is less than 11,000, up from over 25,000 daily doses in mid-April.

