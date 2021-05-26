Bollywood’s Single Dead: From Karan Johar to Chandrachud Singh, these single parents pay for the homework of both parents on their own.

Tired of ads? Install the Dainik Bhaskar app for ad-free news

Like Bollywood movies, in real life too many celebrities are raising their children on their own. While some have died unmarried after their wives divorce, there are others who benefit from fatherhood without marriage. Let’s know who these celebrities are-

Karan johar

Popular Bollywood filmmaker, director and producer Karan Johar became a father of two in 2017 through surrogacy. His son is called Yash whom he named after his father Yash Johar and his daughter is called Ruhi whom he reorganized into mother Heeru. Karan is raising his two children on his own and often shares his photos and videos on social media.

Tusshar Kapoor

43-year-old actor Tusshar Kapoor became the father of a son in 2016 through surrogacy. The name of the actor’s son is Lakshya Kapoor, whose photos are often shared on social media by Tusshar. Her sister Ekta Kapoor also became a mother in 2019 through surrogacy without marrying. His son’s name is Ravi.

Rahul dev

Rahul Dev is often seen playing the role of a villain in Bollywood movies. The actor lost his wife in 2009 due to cancer, after which he never married. The actor has paid both parents for their son for 12 years.

Kamala hasan

Southern superstar Kamal Haasan divorced actress Sarika in 2004. After the divorce, Kamal was given custody of the girls. Kamal single-handedly raised her daughters Shruti and Akshara. Recently, an interview with Shruti appeared in which she said she was happy about her parents’ separation.

Chandrachud Singh

Chandrachud Singh, who recently starred in the web series Arya, is also raising his son alone. According to the actor, he gave more and more time to his son. Not everyone knows why Chandrachud is single-handedly raising a son apart from his wife.

There is more news …