Freeborn Co. Fair Entertainment Announcement – Austin Daily Herald

The Freeborn County Truth Council on Friday featured the podium musical entertainment for this honest year.

While many performers are due to return in 2020, a new performer has been introduced for Honest Friday.

The Honest will debut with the national band Sawyer Brown on August 3 and the national and gospel quartet The Oak Ridge Boys on August 4. The next day, Darci Lynne, a ventriloquist, winner of Americas Received Expertise, will perform, adopted by Gin Blossoms on August 6. The Honest will end on Saturday with Christian band The Newsboys and guest singer Adam Agee.

Reserved seats will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday on Midwestix.com.

The following is additional details about each of the artists:

Sawyer Brown, Tuesday August 3

Sawyer Brown, who previously made Freeborn County Truthful in 2005 and 2013, bought his big break in 1983 by passing the present Star Search TV Expertise Competition.

It was named Vocal Group of the Yr in 1997 by the Academy of Nation Music Awards and was named Vocal Band of the Yr annually from 1993 to 1998 by the TNN Music Metropolis Information Nation Music Awards.

It is made up of members Mark Miller, lead singer; Gregg Hubbard at the piano; Shayne Hill on guitar; Joe Smyth on drums and percussion; and Jim Scholten on bass.

Oak Ridge Boys, Wednesday August 4

This would be the seventh time for the Oak Ridge Boys to complete Freeborn County Truthful, bringing with them 4 years of singles and 50 years of custom.

The group’s four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have spawned dozens of national hits and a No.1 pop hit, won them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards, and won a number of different business accolades.

The group had 12 gold medals, three platinum records and a double platinum album plus a single platinum double and had over a dozen No. 1 singles nationwide and over 30 Prime hits. 10.

Their hit streak consists of pop nation star Elvira, in addition to Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God for Youngsters, American Made, and Fancy Free, among others.

Give us Lynne,

Thursday August 5

The youngest contestant to ever win expertise received from the Americas, Darci Lynne has made a name for herself, not just as a ventriloquist but as a singer, as well.

In her youth, she had a shy demeanor that she was able to overcome through talent competitions. She quickly got into the art of ventriloquism and decided to try it out for herself.

After only having had her first puppet for 2 weeks, she was determined to audition for her first expert present, not realizing that this could lead her to audition for the most important expert present on earth.

She got the Golden Buzzer throughout her audition for the expertise received in the Americas, sending her straight to the quarter-finals. Its Successful Remaining Effectiveness has over 87 million views on Americas Received Expertise YouTube and essentially the highest number of votes for Remaining Effectiveness in the historic past of the present.

In 2018, she kicked off her nationwide tour, promoting her first headlining family giveaway in just six minutes, including regular disclosures to meet the overwhelming demand. On the heels of a record-breaking 2020, the talented singer and ventriloquist has launched her 2021 nationwide tour My Lips Are Sealed (Besides When Theyre Not), the place where she shares her zeal for efficiency and brings him an enchanting gift of New York. in Nevada.

Gin flowers,

Friday August 6

American rock band Gin Blossoms formed in the late 1980s in Arizona and rose to fame in 1992 after releasing their debut album New Depressing Expertise and single Hey Jealousy.

This album saved the group on the map for almost three years, with different songs, with Allison Street, Till I Fall Away, Ms. Rita and Discovered Out About You, according to the group’s biography.

After a short hiatus, the band reunited again in 2001 and have been on tour ever since, offering a fusion of pop, melodic rock, folk and national components.

From their breakout album through Now, they’ve donated over 10 million records and are some of the in-demand artists of the 90s who started at the end of the grunge era.

A night with the Newsboys which includes Adam Agee,

Saturday August 7

The Newsboys were first shaped in Australia over three years ago, spread to the United States, and have since grown into one of the largest groups in the history of Christian music.

The group has donated over 10 million items and had 4 Grammy nominations, two American Music Awards nominations and a number of Dove Awards and hits fluidly between rock and pop, cult and dance, for the most great pleasure for their legion of followers.

High-energy Newsboys performances and a string of hit singles, along with Gods Not Useless, We Consider and Born Again, make the group one of the group’s many most iconic artists. Their single, Gods Not Useless, which wowed the hit 2014 Pure Flixs movie of the same name, sparked a movement that impressed an ebook, three main movement sequences, and a massive three-year world tour. Additionally, every year, Gods Not Useless Missions now finds Newsboys in partnership with Baja Christian Ministries to serve those in need residing in Tijuana, Mexico.

Singer Adam Agee, who was part of the enduring Christian rock band Audio Adrenaline and helped start the ministry called Palms and Toes Challenge in Haiti, will likely become a member of the Newsboys through the honest live performance.

Due to a number of trips to Haiti and seeing the ministry firsthand, he began to discuss his experiences on stage. Now, in addition to being a touring solo musician, Agee can be an advocate for youth sponsorship and humanitarian organizations.

His music has been featured on television and in major movement films, as well as the functionally sized film Gods Not Useless 2, various avenues in Main League Baseball, each with bands and use across. the league, MLBTV, NFL Community, Sunday Evening Soccer, WWE Wrestling, NHL, US Open Golf, USA Soccer and others. He also accompanies Newsboys on annual mission trips with Baja Christian Ministries.