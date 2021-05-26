Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart have the best reactions to Daily Pop’s Daytime Emmy nomination





The Wrap 2021-2022 TV season: every broadcast canceled, renewed and ordered so far (update) Upfronts Week, the traditional time when broadcast TV channels reveal their fall slates in presentations to advertisers, has come and gone. But with the ongoing production issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters have faced unprecedented problems this time around when making their decisions about which shows will be canceled, renewed and ordered, and all those choices. have not yet been made. Below are all of the scripted shows that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-22 TV season, as well as those that are still awaiting their fate. Check back to TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (eighth and final season), Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD (all Chicago franchise renewed for two additional seasons each), Kenan, Law & Order: SVU (renewed until to season 24), Law & Order: Organized Crime, Mr. Mayor, New Amsterdam (renewed until season 5), This Is Us (sixth and final season), Transplant, Young Rock Canceled / End of the series: Connecting, Superstore Series Awaiting Decisions: Debris, Good Girls, Manifest, Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist Series which has not yet been created: N / A Newly Ordered Series: American Auto, Grand Crew, La Brea, Law & Order: For the Defense, Ordinary Joe, The Thing About Pam ABCRenewed Series: A Million Little Things, Big Sky, black-ish (eighth and final season), The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grays Anatomy, Home Economics, The Rookie, Station 19 Canceled / Ending Series: American Housewife, Call Your Mother, For Life, mixed-is h, Rebel, Stumptown, United We Fall Series Awaiting Decisions: N / A Series That Havent Premiere: N / A Newly Ordered Series: Abbott Elementary, Maggie, Queens, Women of the Movement, The Wonder Years FoxRenewed Series: 9- 1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Bobs Burgers, Call Me Kat, Duncanville, Family Guy, The Great North (for seasons 2 and 3), The Resident, The Simpsons (for seasons 33 and 34) Canceled / End of the series: Bless the Harts, Filthy Rich, Last Man Standing, Ensuite, Prodigal Son Series Awaiting Decisions: The Moodys Series That Havent Firsted Yet: Housebroken Newly Ordered Series: The Big Leap, The Cleaning Lady, Fantasy Island, Monarch, Our Kind of People, Pivoting, Welcome to Flatch CBSRenewed Series: B Positive, Blood & Treasure (renewed for season 2 in 2019), Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, Bull, The Equalizer, Evil (renewed for season 2 in 2019, switching to Paramount +), FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team (switch to Paramount +), SWAT, Young Sheldon (renewed for seasons 5, 6 and 7), USA s of Al Canceled / End of series: All Rise, MacGyver, Mom, NCIS: New Orleans, The Unicorn Series Awaiting Decisions: Clarice Series That Havent Premiereed Yet: N / A Newly Ordered Series: CSI: Vegas, FBI International, Ghosts, Good Sam, NCIS: Hawaii, Smallwood The CWRenewed Series: All American, Batwoman, Charmed, Coroner, DCs Legends of Tomorrow, DCs Stargirl, Dead Pixels, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Kung Fu, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico, Superman & Lois, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Walker Canceled / Ending Series: Black Lightning, Bulletproof, Burden of Truth, Pandora, Supergirl, Trickster Series Awaiting Decisions: Devils (Italian import), The Outpost (Season 3 extended, not yet renewed for season 4) Series that has been created yet: Republic of Sarah New series commissioned: 4400, All American: Homecoming, Naomi Read the origi story nale TV Season 2021-22: Every show is canceled, renewed and ordered so far (updated) From TheWrap

