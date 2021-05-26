Enter the Winchesters Bunker in the Supernatural Complete Series set | Entertainment





Hey, the SPN family! This is an excerpt fromMagazine TV Guidea special problem,Supernatural forever! Take it on newsstands until August 16, 2021for a ton of amazing photos of the boys, a pull-up poster, and the full scoop on all 15 seasons of the Demon Hunting hit! The original design was based on the [1930s] The Works Progress Administration movement says Supernaturalproduction designer Jerry Wanek of the supposedly impenetrable guys HQ in Lebanon, Kansas (really a Vancouver soundstage). After the Depression, the government built many public buildings in the Art Deco style. The home port of the Winchesters occupied over 20,000 square feet. This first look at the Complete series The collector’s booklet shows concept sketches by illustrator and screenwriter Andrei Andriankos for the tiered Crows Nest hub. Detailed booklet sketches offer close-ups of the map table in the War Room (with eye-catching lighting by art director Robert Leaders) and ornate columns in the library. Fun fact: Sam (Jared padalecki) and Dean (Jensen ackles) find the bunker in season 8 Everyone Hates Hitler. In a featurette of the sets, Ackles recalls the day the Men of Letters set was dismantled: talking to a crew member, I was like, it’s really sad to see this get taken apart, and the other guy said i try to hold tears while i swing that hammer. Supernatural Boxed sets If demons are in the details, then he’s all over the place in this epic salutes to TV’s top demon hunters on May 25th. Supernatural: The 15th and Final Season (DVD at $ 44.98; Blu-ray at $ 49.99) contains a host of extras, including two original featurettes celebrating the monumental farewell season and the SPN family. Supernatural: The Complete Series ($ 329.99 DVD; $ 359.99 Blu-ray) comes with all of this and all 327 full episodes of Winchesters’ historic 15-season series. Plus, the 68-page collectible booklet filled with photos and scenery is definitely worth selling your soul.

