What if the actor teases the watcher would interfere in the MCU’s multiverse





What if… from Marvel? stars Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher’s Voice actor – but he’s hinted that his character won’t be a mere Watcher.

Actor Jeffrey Wright hinted his character, the Watcher, would interfere with the MCU’s multiverse in Marvel’sWhat if..? The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing at a remarkable rate on the Disney + streaming service, and it will continue to do so as it embraces the multiverse. The nextWhat if..? The series will explore alternate timelines in which events unfolded slightly differently, with stories in which Peggy Carter became a super-soldier and the Winter Soldier battles a zombie Captain America. But, as viewers expect all of this to be stand-alone stories, it gradually becomes clear that there is indeed some sort of overarching narrative running through the series.What if..? the merchandise teased the Guardians of the Multiverse, suggesting that the stars of the individual episodes will team up at the end. Now more details are emerging thanks to the summer 2021 issue of Disney magazine D23, which has even confirmed What if..? will sort of tie into the Spider-Man movies. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Marvel Revives The ‘What If? Comics before the MCU series The Directalso reported intriguing details about the Watcher, which will be voiced by Jeffrey Wright. The character came straight out of comics, where he is an almost omnipotent being tasked with observing all of humanity. According to Wright, in the MCU Multiverse, the Observer will become much more active. “In the comics he’s an observer and then some,“Wright is watching.”Here in the first season, he starts off as an observer, but he gradually becomes more constrained by what he watches.“ Funny enough, Wright isn’t entirely accurate in his claim that the Watcher is traditionally just an Watcher in the comics. Although Uatu is one of a race accused of being just observers, he has a tendency to mingle, which has occasionally caused him trouble with the rest of his people. He is best known for his various interactions with the Fantastic Four, whom he has subtly assisted on numerous occasions; in fact, the Watcher was really the one who saved Earth from the threat of Galactus, when he instigated the Fantastic Four to seek out the Ultimate Nullifier in order to ward off the Devourer of Worlds. But Wright’s words, combined with the merchandise hinting at the creation of the Guardians of the Multiverse, raise the possibility that this watcher’s version will become more involved than ever. It’s possible that Marvel tweaked an idea of ​​another superhero team called the Exiles, interdimensional adventurers who protect the multiverse, and in the MCU that group is assembled by the Watcher. Thus, the overall history of MarvelWhat if..? would be the observer as a mere observer, observing different versions of Earth, becoming more and more involved in humanity – until he sees a world where everything is terribly wrong and assembles a team of champions to make things right. More: Every Upcoming Disney + TV Show From Marvel Studios Source: The Direct Elliot Page shares happy shirtless pic celebrating his first swimsuit

About the Author Thomas bacon

(3820 Articles published)

Tom Bacon is one of the screenwriters for Screen Rant, and he’s frankly amused that his childhood is back – and this time it’s cool. Tom generally focuses on the various superhero franchises, as well as Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Star Trek; he is also an avid comic book reader. Over the years, Tom has built a strong relationship with aspects of different fan communities and is a moderator for some of Facebook’s biggest MCU and X-Men groups. Previously, he wrote entertainment news and articles for Movie Pilot. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Tom still has a strong connection to his alma mater; in fact, in his spare time he is a volunteer chaplain. He is heavily involved in his local church, and anyone who watches him on Twitter will quickly learn that he is interested in British politics as well. More from Thomas Bacon







