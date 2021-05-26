Summer fun in North Georgia and beyond

If you’re planning a trip to the mountains this summer, you’ll find plenty to keep you entertained as events sidelined last year by the pandemic return to North Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The calendar of events is filled with fun in the outdoors, and while you still need to follow the rules of social distancing, things definitely seem more normal with something to do for all ages and interests.

We’ve gathered these recommendations to add to your itinerary this summer.

Georgia Mountain Arts & Crafts Festival

Head to the Georgia Mountain Fairground in Hiawassee, GA, June 4-6 for a weekend of arts and crafts by skilled local artisans. You will find pottery, paint, jewelry, signs, crochet, knitting, candles, soap, and more. Details on georgiamountainfairgrounds.com.

North Georgia Highland Seafood Festival

Mayors Park in Young Harris, GA will host this festival June 4-6 with over 75 fine arts and crafts exhibits, live music, and the chance to eat some serious seafood. Find more information on northgeorgiahighlandsseafoodfestival.com.

R-Ranch Mountain Top Rodeo

June 11, Dahlonega

The 32nd Annual R-Ranch Mountain Top Rodeo will take place on June 11 in Dahlonega, Ga., And will feature food trucks, shows, kids’ activities and a full rodeo, including the popular Dahlonega event. bull riding. Tickets and details on facebook.com/MountainTopRodeo.

Highland Automobile Festival

June 10-13 Highlands, North Carolina

More than 75 classic cars will be at the parade and exhibited at the 14e annual event in Highlands, NC June 10-13. Most of the action will take place at Kelsey-Hutchinson Park. Learn more about highlandsmotoringfestival.com.

Live at Paradise Hills Winery

Paradise Hills Winery in Blairsville, GA will host an evening of wine and music on June 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. with music from Trailer Hippies. Expect mountain, folk, and artisanal music and a down to earth groovy vibe. Learn more about paradisehillsga.com.

Asheville Art in the Park

There is always something to do in Asheville, NC. but if you’re heading for a weekend getaway in June, be sure to visit Art in the Park at Pack Square Park downtown on June 12, 19, and 26. Artists from all over the region will have their work to display and sell. Learn more about exploreasheville.com.

Wanderlingerfest Music, Art and Beer Festival

The Wanderlinger Brewing Company of Chattanooga, TN will host three days of local music, beer, art and food from June 18-20. The event is for ages 21 and over. Some of the bands that play include Strung Like a Horse, Cold Planet, Opposite Box, Milele Roots, Behold The Brave, and Lenox Hills. For tickets and information, visit wanderlingerfest.com.

Freedom retreat in the forest

Celebrate the summer solstice in Blue Ridge, GA, June 18-22 with this special event featuring daily hikes, yoga, meditation, swimming, organic meals and more. Reservations and information on wildwoodmagic.com.

Blue Ridge Mountains Wine and Jazz Festival

On June 26, even at Blue Ridge, GA will be showcasing a diverse selection of wines from around the world and those made locally in North Georgia and North Carolina. There will also be dishes prepared by local chefs and jazz artists from the region. Bring your blankets and garden chairs. Learn more about blueridgecountry.com.

Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In

Enjoy three fun and fun days in Hillbilly at Meeks Park in Blairsville, Georgia July 29-31 with a swap meet, live music, real moonshine, mountain crafts and plenty of classic cars , trucks, bikes, rat rods and more. Learn more about gammoonshinecruizin.com.

Georgia Mountain Fair

The 70e The annual Georgia Mountain Fair will be held in Hiwassee, GA, August 13-21. There will be musical performances, arts and crafts, carnival rides, unique attractions and more. Visit georgiamountainfairgrounds.com for tickets and details.

Christmas in July

If you’re looking forward to December, you’ll be glad Christmas arrives early in the Bavarian-style village of Helen, Georgia. The annual holiday extravaganza is scheduled for July 16-17 at the Helen Arts & Heritage Center and features artists and artisans from Northeast Georgia, as well as music, face painting, baked goods and Moreover. Learn more about helenarts.org.

Soaky Mountain Water Park

One of the newer attractions in Sevierville, Tennessee is this huge, state-of-the-art 50-acre water park, which features rides like the Avalaunch roller coaster, Black Bear Rapids, big slides, a surf simulator, and a swimming pool. with 35,000 square feet waves, and more. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase their daily entrance tickets in advance at thesoakymountainwaterpark.com.