Hollywood Hospital Among America’s Best for Patient Safety





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Southern California hospitals in Hollywood and Culver City have received the 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award for the fourth year in a row, the hospital system announced this month.

This data was released by Healthgrades and measures the highest 5 percent of all acute care hospitals in the United States. “Our investment in quality and safety initiatives, including the start of our journey to become a high reliability organization, has allowed us to be among the top 5% in the country for excellence in aircraft safety. patients every year since 2018, ”said Michael Klepin, CEO of Southern California Culver City Hospital, said in a statement.

The data measures patient safety events including collapsed lungs, hip fractures from hospital falls, bedsores or pressure sores, and catheter-related bloodstream infections. Healthgrades found that patients treated at the 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award-winning hospitals were, on average: 50.3% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to surgery or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated in non-recipient hospitals.

60.3% less likely to have a fall in hospital resulting in a hip fracture than patients treated in non-recipient hospitals.

66.5% less likely to have pressure ulcers or pressure ulcers contracted in hospital than patients treated in non-recipient hospitals.

65.4% less likely to suffer from catheter-related blood infections acquired in hospital than patients treated in non-recipient hospitals. Health grades hospital quality methodologies are calculated using statistics from the Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology, which is primarily based on the AHRQ technical specifications for MedPAR data for the years 2017 to 2019. This represents three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

Hospitals in Southern California include both the 420-bed Southern California Hospital in Culver City and the 100-bed Hollywood Hospital. They have served generations of residents of West Los Angeles and Hollywood. “Our patients, along with our doctors and staff, enjoy a nationally recognized safe hospital near them, especially during and after the pandemic,” added Administrator Luis Angel, Southern California Hospital in Hollywood.

Full-service acute care hospitals offer a full range of programs and services, including a paramedic emergency room in Culver City and 24/7 emergency care in Hollywood. The hospital has also been on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. “The importance of hospital quality is now at the forefront of consumer concerns, especially as we continue to navigate COVID-19,” Dr. Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer of Healthgrades, said in a statement. . “We commend the Southern California hospitals in Hollywood and Culver City for their continued commitment to the highest standards of quality for their patients and their communities.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos