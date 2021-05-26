Friends Reunion Surprise teased by twin Joey’s Hand actor Thomas Lennon

the Friends the reunion is just days away from airing on HBO Max, and one of the special guests, Thomas Lennon (identical twin of Joeys), shared a taste of what fans can expect on May 27 . Friends is a popular sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC and starred Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry ( Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller). The show follows six friends as they navigate the ups and downs of life together in New York City. Friends won six Primetime Emmys in its decade, and its popularity hasn’t waned a bit since the show’s finale 17 years ago.

A new generation has fallen in love with the series after discovering reruns on cable networks and streaming services. Friends fans old and new alike have been demanding a reunion with all six actors for years now. In 2014, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a brief segment in a replica of the Monicas apartment. Two years later, the cast reunited to celebrate the career of director Jim Burrows; however, Perry was unable to attend in person. Celebrity schedules have finally lined up for this HBO Max special, which was due to air last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed production.

In an interview with IS! New, Lennon revealed that during the reunion special, he and a few other people hid behind a curtain and only exposed their hands. “They were trying to see if Matthew (LeBlanc) could pick his twin just by real hands,” Lennon said. Lennon then stuck his head out from behind the curtain to surprise the cast.

In The One in Vegas: Part 2, Joey realizes that his blackjack dealer (Lennon) has hands that look exactly like his. This leads Joey to believe that they could become millionaires because he thinks tourists to Las Vegas would pay a lot of money to see two pairs of identical hands. Joey even wrote a song to the melody of This Land Is Your Land in preparation for their Vegas number. An excerpt from Lennons’ interview about his involvement in Friends can be viewed below:

At the time, Friends was already the most popular show in the world, so it was very intense to come in and be on this set. It was kind of like going to someone else’s Thanksgiving and they all know each other, and there’s a lot going on, and there’s a drama that you don’t know. It was definitely a little intense to be there, and the reason I remember it is that no matter how many movies I’ve been or written in or how many things I’ve done, the one thing people always come to me, and they, Jumeau Joeys! This hand is your hand! I’ve been in like 100 other movies but nobody cares. Only theFriends thing.

Lennon said that filming the Friends the meeting was a truly surreal experience, and it’ll probably be surreal for people to watch too. Seeing the actors together in the Apartments and at Central Perk again is sure to stir up emotions for true fans.

It was a wise move to make this reunion an unscripted special instead of a scripted reboot, as it eliminates the possibility of disappointing fans with storylines they might have disagreed with. Friends worked well because it happened at a specific point in the characters’ lives, which co-creator Marta Kauffman expressed in 2016 at the Austin Film Festival. If a scripted reboot were to happen, it would be nearly impossible to recreate the magic of the original series, and the reboot would likely suffer the same fate as the Friends spin-off, titled Joey. Instead of trying to recreate the magic of Friends for a brand new series, the reunion special just needs to pay homage to the series in a meaningful way, and people are going to love it.

