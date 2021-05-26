Summer entertainment takes center stage in the Wheeling Park District





The Wheeling Park District’s free summer entertainment series kicks off Friday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m., with a Boy Band night at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy this live tribute to pop sensations like the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Boys II Men, One Direction and many more. These Friday night headlining concerts are scheduled once a month until August. For a full list of summer entertainment, visit www.wheelingparkdistrict.com. Sounds of Summer Concerts at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion are scheduled every Sunday at 5 p.m. starting June 6, with Mariachi Monumental De Mexico performing its best traditional mariachi repertoire. On June 13, Howard & the White Boys bring the funk, R&B and rock styles that have become the hallmark of these Chicago blues veterans. The Four C Notes took to the stage on June 20 to recreate the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons as the only Midwestern tribute band to this iconic band. On June 27, treat yourself to the perfect sounds of Mellencougar, the first John Cougar Mellencamp tribute band. Sunday evening concerts continue until August 1. For a full list, visit the park district website. Films in the Park are held once a month under the stars at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion and provide pre-cinema entertainment for the little ones. On Thursday June 24th, bring the family for a screening of “The Croods: A New Age”. In this sequel, find out if the Croods and the Bettermans can put their differences aside to fight the common enemy and live to tell the story. Arrive at 8 p.m. for a meet and greet with Woody from Toy Story. If there has ever been a summer to opt out of electronics, this is it! Unplug at the Park is a series of free Wednesday night events that take place at various parks across the region from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Join your family, friends and neighbors on June 9 at Heritage Park. Istvan & His Imaginary Band perform an irresistible mix of interactive rock’n’roll, country, pop-punk and backing vocals that rock kids and pop their heads. On June 16 at Husky Park, professional magician Gary Kantor surprises young and old with close-up magic tricks. See you at Pleasant Run Park on June 23 for the WOW Bubble Show. Really BIG and really small bubbles make this a fascinating and hands-on spectacle. To witness some serious kite flying, come to Mark Twain Park on June 30. Let the professionals at Chicago Kite show you how it’s done. Unplug at the Park continues until August. For more information visit the website. Special events for all ages take place throughout the summer. People aged 55 and over are invited to bingo at the Community Recreation Center on Wednesday, June 16, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register before June 9 for 10 games for a chance to win exciting prizes. . Watch a movie while you swim! Join us for Flick ‘n’ Float at the Family Aquatic Center on Friday, June 18 at dusk. Spend the evening in the pool with your family and friends watching Sonic The Hedgehog as he defends planet Earth, along with his friend Tom, from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik. Located at 105 Community Blvd. in Wheeling, this outdoor water park opens daily at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Kids Fest is all about the kids! Join us at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion for this free event on Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Perfect for ages 3-10, kids’ games, crafts and entertainment from famous Ralph’s World are in the spotlight. The Community Recreation Center (CRC) is located at 100 Community Boulevard in Wheeling. For more information visit www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.







