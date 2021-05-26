Entertainment
K-pop star collaboration kicks off on Wednesday
McDonalds new collaboration with celebrities is here for a limited time.
Less than a week after BTS has released their new English single Butter, “K-pop superstars’BTS mealarrives Wednesday at McDonalds restaurants in the United States, Bahamas, Canada and eight other countries.
The meal includes 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke and, for the first time in USSweet Chili and Cajun sauces. McDonald’s says the sauces are inspired by popular recipes from its restaurants in South Korea, where the boy group originated.
The meal will be available in the United States until June 20 and will arrive in 11 additional countries on Thursday, including South Korea. It will be available in nearly 50 countries in May and June.
Save better, spend better:Money tips and tricks delivered straight to your inbox. register here
Customers in the United States can order the BTS meal at restaurants and drive-thru, via mobile ordering in the McDonalds app or the chain’s delivery service, McDelivery.
“The group has fond memories with McDonalds,” BTS’s label Big Hit Music said in a statement last month.
Drop the masks:McDonald’s, Home Depot, Costco and more no longer need face masks for vaccinated customers
Aldi 101:How to save on groceries, get $ 2.95 wine, take down Chick-fil-A, and find rare deals without coupons
McDonald’s has already partnered with celebrities for special meals.
In September, the popularity of the month Collaboration with Travis Scottthe first time a celebrity’s name has been on the menu in the United States since 1992leads to shortages of key ingredientsacross the country.In October, McDonald’s had the J Balvin meal with the award-winning reggaeton artist.
“Butter” is BTS’s second songpublished entirely in English. The group’s latest English single took the septet to new heights: “Dynamite” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned BTS a Grammy nomination for Best Performance by the Pop Duo / Group.
Contributing: Brett Molina and Ralphie Aversa, USA TODAY
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]