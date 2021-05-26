Chris Hemsworth jokes he’s happy for other kids as his son wants to be Superman





Longtime MCU actor Chris Hemsworth makes a funny joke about his other kids after sharing that his son wants to be Superman when he grows up.

Chris Hemsworth joked that he was lucky to have two more children after sharing that his son wanted to beSuperman. theThorthe actor has been an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the release of his character’s first solo film in 2011. Hemsworth reprized his role as God of Thunder in two moreThormovies and the fourAvengersmovies. As of now, Thor is the only MCU character to receive four solo films, likeThor: love and thunderNear the end of filming in Australia. This movie is slated for release in 2022 as part of Phase 4, although Thor’s future in the MCU beyond remains a mystery. Superman is also in a period of transition on the big screen. Henry Cavill returned as a DC Extended Universe hero inJustice League by Zack Snyderlast March, but it’s unclear if Cavill will play Superman again. Warner Bros. is currently working on a new Superman movie that will star a black actor as Man of Steel. It’s an exciting development for those who love the character and shows the company remains committed to Superman and his important place in DC Comics history. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Superman’s Scream Wakes Mother Boxes Hemsworth’s son is certainly a fan of the iconic hero, as the actor revealed in a funny Instagram post. Hemsworth shared a photo of his son wearing a Superman cape, but couldn’t help but joke about being “fortunate“He has two more children. Check out Hemsworth’s post below: The actor’s joke about his kids plays up the fun MCU / DCEU rivalry that has become a big part of the superhero movie genre over the past decade. As with the comics, many recognize that both franchises have their perks, each offering dynamic characters and storytelling. Hemsworth’s son may love Superman, but it seems likely that he also has a soft spot for Thor, a sentiment that those who appreciate both the MCU and the DCEU can relate to. It’s also nice to see that the cast and creatives of both franchises don’t take the rivalry too seriously. Many even jump in between, with HemsworthThorCo-star Idris Elba set to star Bloodsport in James Gunn’sThe suicide squad. Gunn is of course also known for his work on Marvel thanks to theguardians of the galaxyseries. All in all, it’s fun for those who love MCU and DCEU characters to see a leading Marvel actor like Hemsworth make a funny joke aboutSuperman. More: How Superman Is Different In The Justice League Snyder Cut Source: Chris Hemsworth Eternals trailer suggests MCU can never replace Iron Man

About the Author Rebecca VanAcker

(842 Articles published)

Rebecca VanAcker is a writer and editor at Screen Rant. She loves to cover everything about superheroes, especially the MCU and the Arrowverse. In the past, she wrote TV recaps for Screen Picks and reviews for Yahoo. Although Rebecca enjoys all forms of storytelling, television is her real passion as she has been writing about it since 2014. She especially enjoys female shows like Parks and Recreation, Jane the Virgin, and Fleabag. A graduate of Michigan State University, Rebecca earned her teaching certificate before falling in love with writing and the entertainment industry. She has a BA in English and her long-standing love of reading has followed her into adulthood. While she enjoys discovering new books, right now she’s probably just re-reading Harry Potter for the millionth time. Her other hobbies include baking, all things Disney, and exploring with her dog, Beckett. You can follow Rebecca on Twitter @BecksVanAcker, or contact her directly at rvanacker23 (at) gmail (dot) com. More from Rebecca VanAcker







