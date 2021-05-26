AEW Dark recap (May 25, 2021): Joey Window leaves Sonny Kiss

Episode 90 of Dark AEW involved a shocking betrayal.

Joey Janela is a bad boy. He’s also a bastard and a coward.

The Janelas party started off by participating in the best game of the show. Bear Bronson was his opponent. Sonny Kiss was at ringside supporting Janela. History was a savvy veteran of strong muscles. Janela tried to match the power play on a DVD, but it collapsed under Bronsons’ weight. During the turnbuckle fights, Janela used her experience to execute a sunset super bomb out of the corner.

Janela missed a flying attack in the follow-up. Bronson jumped in for a Boss Man side slam, but Janela sent off on the cover.

Bronson took Janela with bad intentions. Janela escaped with an eye rake. A kick put Bronson on the back for Janela to land a flying nudge for the win.

Behind the scenes, Janela was excited about her victory. Sonny Kiss was absent from the promo to prepare for the main event against Brian Cage. Janela was planning to be at ringside to make sure Team Taz didn’t get involved. Once this affair is over, the bad boy summer is upon us. That means skinny margaritas, a tan on the beach, and beautiful women sucking her nipples. Alex Marvez stole the scene by declaring that he wanted to participate in the bad boy summer.

At the time of the main Kiss versus Cage event, Janela was at ringside to prevent any nefarious actions from Hook. Kiss started out hot until Cage unloaded a heavy clothesline. Kiss fought back with a suicide dive and a springboard shoulder bag. Kiss dodged a discus lariat then exploded with kicks, a knee and a flying split leg. Cage kicked out on the blanket. Cage had enough of the banter and destroyed Kiss with a knee in porridge. Weapon X completed the work for Cage to earn the W.

After the game, Hook choked Kiss. Janela was on stage watching. He was reluctant to enter the ring with Cage threatening big. Janela chose a loose retirement to abandon her partner. Hook continued the assault with a Russian leg sweep and submissive stretch. Cage finally gave Hook the word that was enough.

I am deeply appalled by Janela’s lack of action to save her friend. If I had any Janela merchandise, it would ignite in a bonfire. I will always participate in the bad boy summer, but it will be under protest.

Here is the Dark lineup with scores (Dynamite, Competition, Showcase, Squash) on which matches are worth Dynamite:

Nick Comoroto vs. Duke Davis (squash)

Aaron Solow vs. Ganon Jones (showcase)

10 vs. Dillon McQueen (showcase)

Evil Uno and Colt Cabana vs. Steven Andrews and Simon Lotto (squash)

Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. Bunny & Madi Wrenkowski (showcase)

Gunn Club vs. Kal Herro and Liam Gray (squash)

Leyla Hirsch vs. Vertvixen (showcase)

Dante Martin vs. Jason Hotch (showcase)

Diamante vs. Reka Tehaka (showcase)

Bear Bronson vs. Joey Janela (Competitive)

Angelico vs. Ryzin (showcase)

Julia Hart vs. Tesha Price (showcase)

Brian Cage vs. Sonny Kiss (competitive)

Janela vs. Bronson was the best of the bunch. Martin vs. Hotch, Diamante vs. Tehaka and the main event were also a cut above the rest as my favorite picks. The closing angle is definitely worth watching for story development which might impact on Dynamite.

Watch the show here.

Excalibur has teamed up with Taz to call the action. Ricky Starks stopped by to join the comments. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer.

Nick Comoroto defeated Duke Davis. QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo and Aaron Solow were alongside the ring to support Comoroto. Ganon Jones was also there to watch Davis return. Comoroto won quickly with strong slams. He closed with an electric bomb.

After the contest, QT asked Justin Roberts to announce that Solows’ game will be next. This fight was supposed to take place later in the series, but QT gets what QT wants.

Aaron Solow defeated Ganon Jones. Solow had trouble with Jones’ explosive power, so he cut off the big man’s leg. Jones still had a rally in him, but Solow used a corkscrew kick to take Jones down. A Pedigree of Solow finished Jones.

10 defeated Dillon McQueen. Cody Rhodes accompanied McQueen but came out before the fight. 10 often overpowered McQueen, but he couldn’t keep up the momentum. McQueen was sometimes cunning enough to gain control. Ultimately, the power of 10s overwhelmed McQueen. A spinebuster and complete submission from Nelson sidelined McQueen for good.

Evil Uno and Colt Cabana defeated Steven Andrews and Simon Lotto. The Dark Order handled their affairs with Uno, taking the victory over a ripcord flatliner.

Big Swole and KiLynn King beat Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski. Blade was at ringside. Hot tag to King to assault the competition. Wrenkowski took the pain and then hit back with a facebuster. When she went to tag Bunny, no one was home. Bunny was still on the ground after a previous hit. Meanwhile, King scored Swole, who unloaded a rolling elbow at Wrenkowski for the win. Bunny screamed in anger after the game.

Gunn Club defeated Kal Herro and Liam Gray. Billy and Colten were the representatives of the Gunn Club in action. Herro struggled with a fanny pack. His partner claimed it was a belt to hold his pants up, even though Herro was wearing a jersey. The Gunn Club dominated Herro. Gray was the victim of a wave of bombings that ended abruptly when Billy punched him in the air during a suicide dive attempt. Billy rolled Gray into the ring so Colten ended up with a double hook neck cutter.

Diamante did a backstage promo. She’s ready to destroy Reka Tehaka and show everyone how things get done where she came from.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Vertvixen. Hirsch exploded for two German suplexes and an armband, but Vertvixen was close enough to the ropes to break the hold. Vertvixen used his height advantage to smother Hirsch, so Legit went low with a dropkick. After delivering a knee to the head, Hirsch switched to the cross-over to win the tap-out.

Dante Martin defeated Jason Hotch. The newcomer had a soft swaying backbreaker. Martin persevered to rally with flash and win via 450 splash.

Dasha Gonzalez interviewed a dancing Angelico. He is never worried or stressed. When it comes to technical wrestling, most are low level, a few are higher and Angelicos’ skills are very high. Angelico is not afraid of anyone when it comes to wrestling.

Diamante defeated Reka Tehaka. Tehaka started off strong then Diamante used a transition from tijeras into a Russian leg sweep. Diamante assaulted Tehaka on the mat. Tehaka came back with a Samoan header. Diamante took control with a backstabber. Tehaka blocked the stunning Diamantes cazadora, so Diamante shifted gears to win with Code Red.

Angelico defeated Ryzin. Angelico worked his opponent by focusing on the knee. It paid off when Ryzins’ joint pain caused him to miss during a moonsault. Angelico threw the Navarro Death Roll to win.

Julia Hart defeated Tesha Price. The Varsity Blonds were in the Harts corner. The cheerleader rallied with clotheslines, kicks and a drive-thru attack. Hart kept the pressure on with a split leg to claim his first AEW victory.

Interesting angle to close the show. Joey Janela has always shown gut courage in AEW, so it was a shock to see him back down without a fight. It was low how he abandoned Sonny Kiss. Because of this cowardice, Janela immediately became a non-goodnik in my book. Hell has to party a lot to drown his conscience, so he can enjoy the bad boy summer.

As for the rest of the show, Dillon McQueen stands out in the charisma department. The continuous improvement of KiLynn Kings is a positive point. I like the way she handled the match by tag. Diamante scored a key victory. After her recent losses, it is important that she demonstrates that she is a higher level of Improvement Talent. These victories keep Diamante in the mix, whether as a future star or as a valuable stepping stone for those who progress.

My favorite shot in the series was Jason Hotchs’ backbreaker to Dante Martin. We also thank Martin for twisting his body for maximum effect.

Share your thoughts on Dark. Who stood out the most for episode 90? What was your favorite match?