Cam Anthony wins season 20 for coach Blake Shelton
Just like the classic Nina Simone Cam Anthony sang during the knockout round, the 19-year-old Pennsylvanian feels great after winning“The voice.”
Anthony was crowned Season 20 champion in Tuesday’s final, giving Blake Shelton another title. The latest original trainer in the NBC singing competition adds to his record as the highest-winning trainer in the show’s history with eight wins under his cowboy belt.
Anthony and Shelton, an “unlikely couple” of artist and country legend, shared a long hug as confetti flooded the stage, which could be the duo’s first hug on air in the midst of relaxed COVID-19 regulations.
“This was the moment of my life,” said Anthony before thanking his trainer for allowing him to “explore my art and have as much fun as possible.”
Shelton thanked Anthony for putting “The Voice” on the map in the singing contest’s 20th season in 10 years: “You are on this show and giving us the chance to be a part of your journey has changed the show forever. and we need this. “
Final of ‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani returns to surprise ‘Blakey’ plus 5 best performances
Shelton has another coach Nick Jonas to thank in part for his victory. (Although Shelton would never admit it.)
Anthony got a three-chair ride on the first night of Blind Auditions after wowing Shelton, Jonas and John Legend with his heartwarming sound on Sam Smiths Lay Me Down. Anthony said he was looking to spin John because his voice is quite similar to mine, but Jonas had other plans. He blocked Legend, preventing Anthony from joining the R&B Legends team.
Everyone betrays me. I expect this from Blake but Nick deftly blocked me and I will never forgive him for that, Legend said during the Blinds. After the Top 9 semi-final performance, Legend added, “Every time I hear Cam sing it breaks my heart that Nick is using his block (on me) in such a way.
Semi-finals “ The Voice ”:Nick Jonas reveals he “cracked the rib” in a bicycle accident; Top 9 performer
When the votes were counted, Wheeler (Team Kelly Clarkson) finished in second place; Young (Team Shelton) was third; Mac (TeamJonas) fourth; Victor Solomon (Team Legend) fifth.
The two-hour season finale felt like a concert, with over a dozen guest performances and post-competition duets with the Top 5 and their coaches.
Jonas and Mac teamed up for a rock rendition of Foo Fighters ” Best Of You ‘, marking the first time the legendary band has’ approved of someone using their song on ‘The Voice’, which Jonas called real testimonial from Mac. Talent.
Solomon watched at the house next to Legend on a moving rendition of Donny Hathaways ‘One Day We’ll All Be Free’. Solomon called the duo a ‘dream come true’ and ‘full circle moment’: they sang Legends’ ‘Ordinary People’ on the eighth grade talent show I won, auditioned with Legends Glory at the blind auditions in front of the EGOT winner and finished his race with a duet with Legend.
“Victor and I started singing together in this show,” Legend said, referring to their impromptu duo of “Ordinary People” during the Blinds. “So it makes perfect sense that we end this season singing together in the finale.”
Wheeler and Clarkson finally had the opportunity to sing together on “When You Say Nothing at All” by Keith Whitley. Clarkson dubbed their partnership “Ken-ly”, a mix of their first names, like their mix of country and pop on the Whitley classic.
Shelton had a double duty on Tuesday with two finalists. He approached Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy” with Anthony, although he was “quite different when it comes to singing.”
“I don’t think you have exes in Texas, but that just makes one of us,” Shelton joked.
The NBC singing contest also brought back familiar faces that, as host Carson Daly said, are “forever in the” The Voice “family: Former coachesAdam levine, Gwen Stefani and Chelsea Ballerini.
Levine, an original trainer since the show’s debut in 2011, left the NBC hit singing competition after 16 seasons in 2019, returned with Maroon 5 for “Beautiful Mistakes” with Megan Thee Stallion. “It wouldn’t be a 10 year celebration of ‘The Voice’ without bringing back one of our original coaches,” said Daly.
Defending “Voice” champion Stefani performed “Slow Cap” with rapper Saweetie. Ballerini, who replaced for a sick Clarkson during battlesearlier this season, teamed up with Wheeler for their new single, “half of my hometown.”
“(Clarkson) could have called anyone, but the fact that you called me meant the world,” Ballerini said. Clarkson doublehis “best honorary Kelly team coach of all time.”
OneRepublic, which performed in the inaugural finale of “Voice” 10 years ago, took viewers behind the scenes with their song “Run”.Lauren Daigle sang “Hold On To Me” backed by a choir, and Snoop Dogg brought the tropics to the studio with his 420-inspired single Sittin On Blades with DJ Battlecat.served as the Knockouts mega-mentorduring.)
Justin Bieber took to the “Voice” stage in a classic sports car to perform his laid-back mega-hit Peaches before bringing a vibrant light show on his single “Hold On”. Ben Platt, star of “Dear Evan Hansen”, showed off his vocals on his new single, “Imagine”. Thomas Rhett virtually joined in for a performance of “Country Again” (Rhett was a consultant for Team Clarkson in 2018.)
