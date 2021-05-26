Romeo’s Rachel Mac finishes fourth on NBC’s ‘the Voice’

After a streak of stars on NBC’s hit singing contest, “The Voice,” 16-year-old Rachel Mac of Romeo on Tuesday failed to win it all.

Mac, a 10th grader at Romeo High School, was fourth in the live finals, losing in the end to the big winner Cam Anthony, 19, of Philadelphia. She was the youngest of the five finalists and the only girl still in the running.

“Whatever happens, thank you for giving me the opportunity to sing my heart out on stage every week,” Mac wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Mac has beaten thousands of people and pulled off several tricks in season 20 of “The Voice” for his shot at a recording deal. Describing herself as a freelance folk singer-songwriter, she has performed a mix of hits and been outspoken with viewers about her struggles with depression, bullying, and being raised by a single parent. She lives with her father in Romeo.

Mac has said that in some ways the pandemic has actually helped her. She virtually attends grade 10.

“Honestly, COVID, the pandemic, really helped me in that I wasn’t surrounded by any of those factors, or people, that put me down any more,” Mac said. “I had time to work on myself and work on healing. I think that was really important to me.”

Mac’s hometown of Romeo, about an hour north of Detroit, gathered around the teenager during her “Voice” run, posting messages of support on business signs and in windows. A restaurant hosted a viewing night on Monday.

“Congratulations, Rachel Mac! read a message painted in the window of the local Dairy Queen. “Carry on!”

Kendra Knoblock, head of the drama department at Romeo High School who launched Mac in his first musical last year before it was canceled due to COVID, has said Mac is a star no matter what.

“She has a gift and a passion, and we hope that through exposure on ‘The Voice’ she will have the opportunity to make her dreams come true,” Knoblock said. “Either way, she comes home winning.

Nick Jonas, Mac’s trainer, also called Mac a superstar. He picked Mac in the battle rounds, which kept her competing, and was the only judge to turn his chair for her in the blind auditions. On Tuesday’s show, he and Mac performed a duet, singing “Best of You” by the Foo Fighters.

“You have so much depth as an artist, as a person,” Jonas said on Monday’s show. “You work so hard. I’m so proud to be your coach. And I’m so proud to be able to take this trip with you and see you become a superstar.”

Before the final decision on Tuesday, Mac thanked Jonas for believing in her, even sometimes when she couldn’t believe in her.

“I’ve learned so much from you that I know I’ll take it off the show no matter what,” Mac said.

Between rehearsals and media talks last week, Mac, who was one of Michigan’s three contenders this season, Detroit’s Zania Alakand Adrian Rio Doyle, has been knocked out in previous rounds, said she looked forward to the future and the opportunities that might arise regardless of Tuesday. result.

“I’m thrilled with what happens after the show,” Mac said last week. “Either I win and I get all the rewards that come with it. And if I don’t, there are still possible rewards. I’m optimistic.”

